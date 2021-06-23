WINONA LAKE — Grace College has announced affordability measures for Fall 2021 incoming students.
“Indiana low-income students can attend Grace tuition-free through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid,” said Dr. Mark Pohl, Grace College associate vice president of enrollment management and financial aid.
This aid is given to those with a $1,500 or less “expected family contribution” as calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This tuition-free offer is valid for residential and commuter students. “We have many students who fit the criteria and live locally,” said Pohl. “Hundreds of admitted students qualify, and many have already made plans to attend Grace this fall,” he said. More about Grace’s financial aid offerings can be found at grace.edu/financialaid.
The college also has a test-optional admission policy that allows applicants to choose whether or not they feel test scores best represent their academic ability and provides fair admissions criteria to all students who want to pursue higher education.
Grace is welcoming prospective students and summer visitors to campus. Students who visit will get a sneak peek of many new additions to the campus, including the $5.5 million Alpha Dining Hall renovations to be completed this fall as well as new pergolas, firepits and outdoor lounge areas. To schedule a visit, go to grace.edu/visit.
Grace is now accepting applications for 2021 and 2022 incoming students. To apply for free, visit grace.edu/apply.
