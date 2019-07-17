Wood ducks nested this summer and raised a brood in a bird house in a tree in our yard.
We put that bird box up several years ago, hoping screech owls would occupy it. We hadn’t seen or heard screech owls in our yard, but we found droppings we thought might be from a screech owl on the cement in front of our garage.
But no screech owls moved in. Nor did any other birds. We saw starlings fly to the box when it was first up, but they didn’t nest there. The box has been empty from the time we put it up until this year when a pair of wood ducks moved in.
We were pleased to see the wood ducks.
A drake wood duck is a very colorful bird. Its bill is black and white with bright red at the base. It has an iridescent green crest with a white line through it which extends from the base of the bill to back over its shoulders. The sides of its face are green above, iridescent blue and black below with a white line from each eye down the side of its face, another line from the back of the head down and forward, joining the other strips and running to the base of the bill.
Its back is iridescent green and blue, its upper breast cinnamon and its tail has more iridescence, black and dark blue. It has another white stripe down each side of its breast. Its breast is colorless, just gray. A hen is dull, gray and white, but easily identified by the shape of the head, particularly, a crest like a male with a white line from the back of each eye.
Wood ducks might more accurately be called woodland ducks. They nest in cavities in trees. And they nest in bird houses that are big enough. They feed on the ground much of the time, in open woodlands, eating insects and other little critters and they eat acorns.
Wood ducks are American birds, North American. Their range is from southern Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, from the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains, across the woodlands of southern Canada to the West Coast and south into central California.
Young woodies leave the nest soon after hatching. The hen calls from the ground below and one by one the hatchlings flutter to the ground and gather around the hen. Then they follow her and she leads them to water. As she leads them she begins teaching them to feed.
I didn’t see the ducklings leave our bird house, but I presume when they were all out of the nest and gathered around her, the hen led them to the marsh at the edge of our pasture.
All ducks and geese, all waterfowl, and bison and wolves, deer and coyotes, prairie chickens and many other animals of North America were hunted, shot, until 100 years ago. Many American animals, including wood ducks, were reduced to what today would be called endangered species.
But before they became extinct, like the passenger pigeon, people starting putting up wood dock boxes for wood ducks. Some people raised wood ducks and released them into the wild. Hunting seasons and bag limits were established, game wardens hired.
As a boy, I never saw a wood duck. I didn’t see many ducks of any species, a few blue-winged teal and mallards, once a small flock of pintails. Now I see ducks frequently, mallards and gadwalls and American wigeon, blue and green-winged teal, shovelers, scaup, canvasbacks, ring-necked ducks.
And wood ducks have nested in a box in a tree in our yard.
