45 years ago, June 11, 1975
The American Red Cross had sent Rose Marie Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Wright, to Guam to help with the processing of refugees from Vietnam. She had been stationed at Tipler Army Hospital in Honolulu for the past two months as a recreation director.
Don Heche and Anne Bushong of Syracuse were going to give two concerts, one at Indian Village Church and the other at the Syracuse Church of God. Anne appeared with the IU-PU groups at the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Festival.
Susan Heche, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Heche, graduated from Aurora, Ohio, high school. Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence Smith of Goshen and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Prickett, her grandparents, attended the commencement. Susan planned to be a camp counselor at Scranton, Pa., during her summer vacation and then planned on entering Wheaton College in Illinois in the fall.
*Note: For those of you who don’t know, Don Heche was the father of Anne Heche, the Hollywood actress. Susan was her older sister. Nancy Prickett Heche was her mother.
Nancy and Penny (Dr. Lawrence Smith’s wife) were twin sisters, daughters of Susan and Dick Prickett of Albion.
Both Susan and Nancy have authored books. Susan’s book entitled, “Anonymity,” is at the Noble County Public Library, or at least was several years ago. Her married name is Susan Bergman. Nancy Heche wrote “Understanding Homosexuality” and “The Truth Comes Out.”
Jan Morgan was chosen “Miss Limberlost.” There were ten contestants. She would be entering the Miss Indiana contest at Michigan City. She also won the Miss Congeniality Award.
The Albion Quarter Pint team, sponsored by the Albion National Bank, would be out to defend the Division Championship won the previous year in the Noble-LaGrange County Baseball League. This year’s team was being coached by Jerry Weimer and assisted by Bill Weeks and Ed Moorhouse. The team consisted of 13 boys, 11 years of age and younger. Team members were: Mike DeLong, Joe Gustin, Brian Guthrie, Mark Hammel, Michael Hardin, Larry Leffel, Eddie Moorhouse, Robbie Slone, Jim Smolinski, Greg Snyder, Mark Stroup, Barry Weeks and Troy Weimer.
25 years ago, Feb. 8, 1995
Harold Troyer was named 1994 Master Conservation Farmer by the Noble County Soil & Water Conservation District. Also honored as 1994 Farmer of the Year were Tim and Allen Miller. Greg Flory of Noble Township received the 1994 Goodyear Farmer Award. Flory was also elected to the SWCD Board of Supervisors.
Todd and Tina Stringfellow, of Wawaka, announced the birth of their second child, a daughter, Kelly Lynn. She was born Feb. 5, 1995 at McCray Memorial Hospital.
Ten Central Noble High School students would be participating in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Contest in Indianapolis. They were: Crystal Cooper, Rita Jimenez, Jessica Morr, Kyle Jeffries, Andy Price, Rueben Jimenez, Mike Lemish, Ryan Boyd and B. J. Gensic.
Five people, both employees and customers, were held at gunpoint in Egolf’s IGA in Churubusco. The suspect came into the store and displayed a blue or dark-colored handgun, advising customers and clerks not to move. He demanded money, requesting only the paper bills, and put the money in a small paper bag, then had the witnesses lie down on the floor as he backed out the exit door. So far no suspects had been named.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jeremy Aker. Central Noble wrestler Jeremy Aker placed second at 185 pounds at the Carroll Regional. Jeremy, with a record of 20-2, was advancing to the Fort Wayne Semi-State.
10 years ago, Feb. 10, 2010
Greg Cunningham was named 2009 Conservation Farmer of the Year by the Noble County Soil & Water Conservation District. The award was presented by SWCD Board President Jeff Hosted. The Master Farmer of the Year award went to Orange Township farmer Jack Gaby, with Russell Baker presenting the award.
Northeast Indiana Pheasants Forever received Noble County Soil & Water Conservation’s first ever Wildlife Habitat Development Award.
On Feb. 6, 2010, vocal and piano music students from Central Noble Middle School participated in the Indiana State School Music Association’s District Solo & Ensemble Competition. The Central Noble musicians earned 19 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. In addition, an unprecedented number of students advanced to State level competition. Those going on to state competition were: pianist Katie Bryan; vocal soloists Stephanie Appleton, Gavin Goodrich, Carmen Metzger and BreAnn Weeks; and a vocal quartet composed of Paige Deason, Caitlin Jones, Stephanie Appleton and Carmen Metzger.
Pvt. Josh Dull, 20, of Albion, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 29, 2010. Pvt. Dull was a 2008 graduate of Central Noble High School and son of Jeff and Samantha Dull of Albion.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Junior Tyler Rimmel. Rimmel had a great year on the mats for the Central Noble Wrestling team and extended his season with three more wins as he won the Goshen Regional 160-pound class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.