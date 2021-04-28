THEME: FICTIONAL MONSTERS ACROSS

1. “Turkey” dance

5. X minus III

8. Accounting acronym

11. Angel’s glow

12. Like list of chores

13. Inside info

15. “National Velvet” author Bagnold

16. Heavy Metal band Quiet ____

17. *Worn by monster hunters and dragonslayers

18. *Sea monster with atomic breath

20. Brooms and cauldrons to a witch, e.g.

21. Subject of biographies, pl.

22. ____ of Aquarius

23. Saudi’s southern neighbor

26. Ceremonial flight

30. “I” problem

31. Sweet-talk

34. Marine eagle

35. The Revenge of the ____, 1984

37. ____ you sure?

38. Desires

39. Russia’s Romanov, e.g.

40. Comfy pants

42. Preceding month

43. Google Maps predecessor, pl.

45. Blackbird-like birds

47. Crow sound

48. Group of professionals

50. Like a bow string

52. *Witch of Russian fairytales

55. ____ con carne

56. G in 1000 g., e.g.

57. Loose hood

59. Was rebroadcasted

60. Prospector’s mother?

61. Bassoon cousin

62. Nod up and down

63. *He played Dracula and Count Dooku

64. *Like Sendak’s Things

DOWN

1. England’s favorite drink, in French

2. *Addams Family’s Lurch: “You ____?”

3. A dish of stewed meat

4. Waddle

5. Bridal veil fabric

6. Objects of worship

7. Just a little

8. Michael Douglas’ 1978 mystery thriller

9. Like the Weasleys of “Harry Potter”

10. Second qtr. calendar month

12. Alex Trebek’s forte

13. Drooping

14. *Jeepers ____, sing.

19. Coats with Zn

22. Tap order

23. Yiddish busybody

24. Opposite of digest

25. Like high ground

26. Pestilence pest

27. Lock horns

28. Darlene or Jacob of Ozark

29. MCAT and LSAT

32. *Amity Island fish

33. Bonanza find

36. *Transylvanian bloodsucker

38. Shylock’s practice

40. Use a Singer

41. Up until now, 2 words

44. Like luxurious sheets

46. Another name for manatee, 2 words

48. Not kayak

49. Follow rules

50. Shakespearean “you”

51. What snob puts on

52. *Minotaur is half man, half ____

53. Mongolian desert

54. Deserter’s acronym

55. ____, The Beloved Country

58. Zeppelin predecessor

