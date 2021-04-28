THEME: FICTIONAL MONSTERS ACROSS
1. “Turkey” dance
5. X minus III
8. Accounting acronym
11. Angel’s glow
12. Like list of chores
13. Inside info
15. “National Velvet” author Bagnold
16. Heavy Metal band Quiet ____
17. *Worn by monster hunters and dragonslayers
18. *Sea monster with atomic breath
20. Brooms and cauldrons to a witch, e.g.
21. Subject of biographies, pl.
22. ____ of Aquarius
23. Saudi’s southern neighbor
26. Ceremonial flight
30. “I” problem
31. Sweet-talk
34. Marine eagle
35. The Revenge of the ____, 1984
37. ____ you sure?
38. Desires
39. Russia’s Romanov, e.g.
40. Comfy pants
42. Preceding month
43. Google Maps predecessor, pl.
45. Blackbird-like birds
47. Crow sound
48. Group of professionals
50. Like a bow string
52. *Witch of Russian fairytales
55. ____ con carne
56. G in 1000 g., e.g.
57. Loose hood
59. Was rebroadcasted
60. Prospector’s mother?
61. Bassoon cousin
62. Nod up and down
63. *He played Dracula and Count Dooku
64. *Like Sendak’s Things
DOWN
1. England’s favorite drink, in French
2. *Addams Family’s Lurch: “You ____?”
3. A dish of stewed meat
4. Waddle
5. Bridal veil fabric
6. Objects of worship
7. Just a little
8. Michael Douglas’ 1978 mystery thriller
9. Like the Weasleys of “Harry Potter”
10. Second qtr. calendar month
12. Alex Trebek’s forte
13. Drooping
14. *Jeepers ____, sing.
19. Coats with Zn
22. Tap order
23. Yiddish busybody
24. Opposite of digest
25. Like high ground
26. Pestilence pest
27. Lock horns
28. Darlene or Jacob of Ozark
29. MCAT and LSAT
32. *Amity Island fish
33. Bonanza find
36. *Transylvanian bloodsucker
38. Shylock’s practice
40. Use a Singer
41. Up until now, 2 words
44. Like luxurious sheets
46. Another name for manatee, 2 words
48. Not kayak
49. Follow rules
50. Shakespearean “you”
51. What snob puts on
52. *Minotaur is half man, half ____
53. Mongolian desert
54. Deserter’s acronym
55. ____, The Beloved Country
58. Zeppelin predecessor
