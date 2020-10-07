44 years ago, Feb. 4, 1976
The Albion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elected officers for 1976. Bob Gagen was elected president, Bob Cleland, vice president and Mrs. Janet Brazzell, secretary.
David and Ann Pearson Conger were parents of a daughter, Erin Elizabeth, born Jan. 14, 1976.
A coal-black cross-bred hog shown by Jack Rodibaugh and Sons, Rensselaer, captured the 1976 Hoosier Barrow Show Grand Champion On-Foot honors at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
An official at Craig AFB, Alabama, announced the promotion of Earl H. Crider to technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Sgt. Crider, whose wife was the former Judy M. Stump, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Stump of Kimmell, was an aircraft maintenance specialist assigned to a unit of the Air Training Command.
The Central Noble boys basketball team easily defeated Howe, 92-55. Cougar scoring: Mike Young 18; Randy Wilson 5; Rex Gallmeyer 15; Brian Geiger 9; Terry Dazey 7; Mike Kurtz 14; Steve Richter 13; Wendall Gaff 5; Mike McCoy 2.
25 years ago, Sept. 27, 1995
The Central Noble boys cross country team traveled to Fennville, Michigan, to compete with nine other schools in the Fennville Invitational. The Cougars came home with the first place trophy. Team members were: Les Hively, Dan Nelson, David Caswell, Mike Jacob and Sean Fitzpatrick.
The Central Noble girls cross country team bested the field at the Fennville, Michigan Cross Country Invitational. The Cougars brought home the first place trophy. Team members included: Sara Foote, Sara Sellers, Abby Morr, Heather Fekete, Abby Lemmon, Heather Carmien, Jennifer Perry, Brooke Greg and Cara Hoover.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was David Caswell. A senior, Caswell finished first in the Cougars’ dual meet with Garrett in 17:26, and was second in a personal best time of 16:42 to guide Central Noble to the title in the Fennville Invitational.
Rex and Cindy (Fulk) Gallmeyer of Saline, Michigan, announced the birth of their third child, Brett Daniel, born Sept. 18, 1995. He joined brother Drew 12, and sister Chelsea 9.
Max and Linda Bair of LaOtto announced the engagement of their daughter Carrie, to Jason Bolinger, son of Barry and Mary Bolinger of Avilla. The couple planned an Oct. 14, 1995, wedding in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Army Sgt. Morton C. Conley participated in a joint training exercise at Fort Greely, Big Delta, Alaska, dubbed “Northern Edge “95.” It included more than 9,000 airmen, soldiers, sailors, marines and guardsmen operating as a joint task force which reacted to a simulated border dispute between two fictional countries. Sgt. Conley was the son of Bob F. Conley of Kimmell.
10 years ago, Sept. 29, 2010
Central Noble High School announced class representatives for its 2010 Homecoming Court. Freshman: Fidel Murillo, Connor McCoy, Billy Atkins, Taylor Loshe, Kristin Clear and Kennedy Forker; Sophomores: Chris Truelove, Sam Jank, Alex Vice, Katy Strange, Ashly Stevens and Kara Fields; Juniors: Blake Duncan, Matt Pounds, Justin Coney, Katelyn Knafel, Kaleigh Cornwell and Jakki Petrie; Seniors: Benjamin Pearson, Will Relue, Jeff Edsall, Katie Beam, Kayla Avery, Katie Bryan and Sara Pounds.
Jason and Kasey (Clouse) Pieper of Albion were parents of a son, Lucas Ford Pieper, born on Aug. 4, 2010. He joined a brother Braxton, age 3.
Palm Bay Tanning and Hair had new owners. David and Jessica (Morr) Schaefer of rural Churubusco took over ownership and operation of the business located at 114 W. Main Street in Albion.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Austin Pulver representing Central Noble tennis. Austin had held down the competitive No. 1 singles position and led the Cougars to team victories over West Noble and Churubusco. Austin finished the week with a sixth-place finish in the NECC tournament.
