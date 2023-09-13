Boys Soccer
Cougars fall to West Noble, Angola
ALBION — Central Noble’s boys soccer team took a trio of rough losses last week.
On Sept. 5, the Cougars traveled to Ligonier to take on West Noble. The Chargers ended up with a 9-0 victory.
On Sept. 7, Lakewood Park came away with a 1-0 victory.
On Sept. 9, Angola defeated Central Noble, 10-1.
Cam Elias had the Cougars’ lone goal on a penalty kick.
Seventh Grade Volleyball
Cougars sweep foes
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Hamilton on Aug. 29, 25-7, 25-12.
Gwen Swank had eight aces for the Cougars. Anna Scott had two aces and four kills. Kinsey Adams recorded three assists. Autumn Oliver had two kills.
On Aug. 31, Central Noble defeated Eastside, 25-15, 25-14. Swank had eight aces. Cora Mault had an ace and two kills. Scott recorded two aces and two kills.
Volleyball
Central Noble swept by Churubusco
ALBION — The Central Noble volleyball team was swept by Churubusco on Sept. 5, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19.
Kelsee Lutz ands Ella Zolman each had six kills. Lydia Replogle notched a team best three blocks. Haddi Hile led the team with nine digs. Missy McCoy had 11 assists.
On Setp. 7, the Cougars were swept by Angola, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17. Zolman had four kills. Lutz hd two blocks. McCoy and Bella Worman each had five assists. McCoy added nine digs.
