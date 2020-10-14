ALBION — Albion Rotary will hold its Superhero 5K virtually this year.
Participants may select the 5K course of their choice and make the run anytime between now and Oct. 31. Early registration is now open and will continue through Oct. 23 at $25 per entrant. After Oct. 23, registration is $30.
Here is how to sign up. Go to runsignup.com and search ‘Albion Rotary Superhero 5K.’
Get your family and friends together and make this a truly fun activity — something you can do right in your community that is safe and will get you out and moving. Besides that, it is for a good cause. 50% of the profit from this 5K will benefit the Central Noble Community School Corp.’s Boomerang Backpack program.
Kids in grades K-5 may participate in a FunMile Walk/Run. There is no sign up on line so youths wanting to take part should send their $10 registration fee to: Albion Rotary Club, Shelley Mawhorter, 1482 W. 100N, Albion, IN 46701.
Sponsorships for the event are $150.
Sponsorship checks should be mailed to the address listed above.
Questions regarding registration, sponsorship or additional information about the Albion Rotary Club Virtual Superhero 5K Run and K-5th Grade Fun Mile Walk/Run should be directed to Mawhorter at mim5860@gmail.com.
