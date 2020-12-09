Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars go 1-3
ALBION — The Central Noble eighth-grade basketball team went 2-3 in recent contests.
On Dec. 3, the Cougars were defeated by Westview, 41-31.
Central Noble fell behind 16-0 after the first quarter and was never able to recover.
Redick Zolman led the Cougars with 9 points. Brody Morgan chipped in with 7 and Matthew Rockey added 6.
On Dec. 2, Central Noble was defeated by Fremont, 39-27.
Carter Wilkinson paced the Cougars with 13 points. Zolman added 7.
On Nov. 23, Fairfield defeated Central Noble, 29-16.
Zolman led the way with 6 points. Wilkinson and Ryne Keirn each scored 5.
On Nov. 21, Central Noble defeated Bethany Christian, 36-21.
Zolman led the way with 15 points, followed by Keirn with 9 and Wilkinson with 8.
On Nov. 17, Central Noble defeated Garrett, 39-29.
Zolman had 20 points to lead the Cougars. Wilkinson added 11 and Keirn scored 6.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars top Fremont
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Fremont, 28-21, on Dec. 2.
No individual statistics were provided.
