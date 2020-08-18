WOLF LAKE — Shirley Hile and her sister, Mary Adams, used to drive by the Luckey Hospital building and think about how their uncle, Dr. James E. Luckey, treated patients there in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
The building, on the National Register of Historic Places since 2013, closed as a hospital in 1957. The building then had several other uses, including a nursing home, apartments and a beauty salon.
Hile, a registered nurse, and Adams, a retired school nurse, were medical historians as a hobby. They collected outdated medical equipment as it was replaced by new devices and technology, and needed a place to store it.
They decided to buy the building, used for apartments at the time, and open a museum. Their children weren’t happy about the purchase.
“We told them it was our beer and cigarettes money,” Hile said recently. “It was our passion.”
Bile and Adams thus gave birth to the Luckey Hospital Museum, dedicated to preserving the Luckey family history and showing a curious public what medical treatment was like in the past. The place was full of curiosities — an iron lung that helped polio patients breathe to survive, a tonsillectomy chair, forceps and scalpels for a variety of uses.
The museum offered a glimpse of what an emergency room, a lab, a patient room, an operating room and the delivery room looked like for rural patients.
The museum’s message: diseases stay the same, but treatment for them have changed.
The museum was interesting but struggled financially. Hile and Adams were getting older, as were the volunteer museum board members. Adams died in 2019, then Hile lost her son in a house fire. It was time to move on.
The building and a large collection of medical artifacts will be for sale Saturday, Sept. 12, at an on-site and online auction in Wolf Lake. Prospective buyers may park at nearby Central Noble Primary School and ride a shuttle to the site, at U.S. 33 and S.R. 105.
The building will be sold by sealed bid, while the artifacts will be sold at auction, either onsite or online.
“You’d think I’d be ready, but I’m not,” Hile said.
Family and friends are helping to sort and catalog items, but Hile then added a number of personal items to the sale list.
The twice-divorced Hile, who didn’t think she would ever marry again, recently tied the knot at age 85 with a friend she’s known for 75 years. The happy couple are in the process of combining their households.
Hile said she’s finally given up the idea of finding a way to save the museum for the future. She wanted a nurse practitioner to open an office at the museum. She talked to all the major hospital systems, but couldn’t come to an agreement. She also contacted Cook Medical and Eli Lilly, but neither company was interested. She approached several physicians but they weren’t interested, either.
“They’re never going to find another one like this,” she said.
Hile donated an original Luckey Hospital wheelchair and a restored bassinet to the Noble County Historical Society. The bassinet was discovered discarded on a pile of junk, then cleaned and restored.
Even the operational iron lung will be sold, a rare find and a stark reminder of the decades of panic polio caused in the first half of the 20th century. An iron lung was a cylindrical machine that used negative air pressure to help polio patients breathe when they lost muscle control. The patient’s body was in the machine up to the neck. The iron lung was replaced by better respiratory devices.
Polio’s ability to inflict paralysis and death made it one of the most feared diseases in the United States before 1955, when the first vaccine was developed. A second oral vaccine was available in 1963. The United States has been polio-free since 1979 because of successful vaccination programs.
Hile sat for this interview behind a desk that once belonged to Dr. Harold Luckey, the son of founder Dr. James E. Luckey. She reminisced about the personalities of her relatives and what they brought to the community of Wolf Lake. She, too, grew up in the area.
Dr. James E. Luckey began his medical practice in 1892, seeing patients in the parlor of home. His son, Robert, graduated from medical and also saw patients at home.
Another son, Harold, was a graduate of Tri-State University (now Trine) in Angola in engineering and wanted to be a teacher. Eventually he decided to return to school for a medical degree and join the family business.
Dr. Harold Luckey put his engineering knowledge to use in designing the hospital that his father would build in 1929.
All nurses who worked at the hospital were trained by Dr. Luckey as well as other employees. Everyone wore white uniforms, Hile said but the nurses wore caps, too.
“It was state of the art,” Hile said of the hospital. “It had a fire system, nurse call system, four-bed maternity ward, four-bed nursing ward, and most were private rooms.”
Hile said Luckey Hospital was a major surgical center for the area from Fort Wayne to Goshen. “Vienna, Austria, was the center of the medical world before World War II,” she said. “All three were trained there.”
Hile took her own nurse’s training at Parkview in Fort Wayne, but the Luckey touch was there, too. Her director of nursing at Parkview had been trained at Luckey Hospital.
Hile is writing a book about Luckey Hospital and the Luckey family to preserve its history and family memories.
