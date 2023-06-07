STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: AT THE MOVIES
ACROSS
1. Mother Earth, to Ancient Greeks
5. Barrel, unit
8. Foot the bill
11. Quiet time
12. Nemo’s forgetful friend
13. Horace’s poem
15. One thing on a list
16. Ophthamologist’s check-up, e.g.
17. Range of hills in England, pl.
18. *Ticket booth (2 words)
20. “Odyssey,” e.g.
21. Biased perspective
22. Azog or Bolg in Tolkien’s Moria
23. *Siskel or Ebert
26. To the degree
30. Brick and mortar carrier
31. Governing authority
34. Key component of a loan
35. Highly skilled
37. E in CE or BCE
38. “____ ____ a high note”
39. End of the line
40. Like certain yellowish hair color
42. Compass bearing
43. Ambled
45. Warhol or Samberg, formally
47. Churchill’s sign
48. Anna Wintour’s magazine
50. “Heat of the Moment” band
52. *Like some seats
56. More slippery
57. Initial bet in poker
58. Popular dunking cookie
59. “Little ____ fact”
60. Simon and Gurfunkel, e.g.
61. *Sentimental movie, or ____-jerker
62. Literary “even”
63. *Shooting location
64. ESPN award
DOWN
1. Not intellectually deep
2. ____pilot
3. Holly family
4. *Kate Hudson’s “____ Famous” (2000)
5. Put someone in a bind (2 words)
6. Modified leaf
7. Tick-born disease
8. Ralph Lauren’s inspiration
9. Puts two and two together
10. “Owner of a Lonely Heart” band
12. Vandalize
13. Pitchers
14. *Tub contents
19. Behave like a coquette
22. Comes before first Mississippi
23. Bracelet add-on
24. Barrel racing meet
25. Think tank output, pl.
26. *Widescreen cinematography abbreviation
27. Dimmer, e.g.
28. Do penance
29. Re-establish
32. Neuter
33. Investment option acronym
36. *Movie ad
38. Boredom
40. *Upcharge for an online ticket purchase, e.g.
41. Aerie baby
44. Pine
46. Indicate
48. *Movie theater, e.g.
49. Set of eight
50. Teenager’s breakout
51. Land of Israel
52. X-ray units
53. Wraths
54. Type of tide
55. *Like a bloody horror movie
56. Short of Isaac
