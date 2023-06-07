Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: AT THE MOVIES

ACROSS

1. Mother Earth, to Ancient Greeks

5. Barrel, unit

8. Foot the bill

11. Quiet time

12. Nemo’s forgetful friend

13. Horace’s poem

15. One thing on a list

16. Ophthamologist’s check-up, e.g.

17. Range of hills in England, pl.

18. *Ticket booth (2 words)

20. “Odyssey,” e.g.

21. Biased perspective

22. Azog or Bolg in Tolkien’s Moria

23. *Siskel or Ebert

26. To the degree

30. Brick and mortar carrier

31. Governing authority

34. Key component of a loan

35. Highly skilled

37. E in CE or BCE

38. “____ ____ a high note”

39. End of the line

40. Like certain yellowish hair color

42. Compass bearing

43. Ambled

45. Warhol or Samberg, formally

47. Churchill’s sign

48. Anna Wintour’s magazine

50. “Heat of the Moment” band

52. *Like some seats

56. More slippery

57. Initial bet in poker

58. Popular dunking cookie

59. “Little ____ fact”

60. Simon and Gurfunkel, e.g.

61. *Sentimental movie, or ____-jerker

62. Literary “even”

63. *Shooting location

64. ESPN award

DOWN

1. Not intellectually deep

2. ____pilot

3. Holly family

4. *Kate Hudson’s “____ Famous” (2000)

5. Put someone in a bind (2 words)

6. Modified leaf

7. Tick-born disease

8. Ralph Lauren’s inspiration

9. Puts two and two together

10. “Owner of a Lonely Heart” band

12. Vandalize

13. Pitchers

14. *Tub contents

19. Behave like a coquette

22. Comes before first Mississippi

23. Bracelet add-on

24. Barrel racing meet

25. Think tank output, pl.

26. *Widescreen cinematography abbreviation

27. Dimmer, e.g.

28. Do penance

29. Re-establish

32. Neuter

33. Investment option acronym

36. *Movie ad

38. Boredom

40. *Upcharge for an online ticket purchase, e.g.

41. Aerie baby

44. Pine

46. Indicate

48. *Movie theater, e.g.

49. Set of eight

50. Teenager’s breakout

51. Land of Israel

52. X-ray units

53. Wraths

54. Type of tide

55. *Like a bloody horror movie

56. Short of Isaac

(0) comments

