50 years ago, Jan. 26, 1972
Mrs. Betty Newman announced that she will be a Democrat candidate for the office of clerk of Noble County in the May primary. For the past 5 1/2 years Newman had been the deputy clerk in the Noble County Clerk’s Office in Albion.
Walter J. Brown died on Jan. 20, 1972, at the age of 80. A member of the Masonic Lodge, he resided in the Kendallville/Albion area for 50 years. He was a retired farmer and former Noble County Treasurer. He was an active Republican and prominent in community affairs throughout the years.
The Albion Rotary Club approved a $1,000 contribution to the YWCA which was to be built in Kendallville and was initiated by funds from the Cole Foundation. Todd Wolfrum, president of the Albion Rotary, presented the club’s check to Chet Dekko, who was a member of the campaign committee.
44 years ago, March 9, 1977
The biggest “blooming” show in the Midwest was coming to Indiana. The 1977 edition of the Indiana Flower & Patio Show would open on March 5 on the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis for a nine-day run.
Miss Teresa Parks, Marion College junior, took one of the leads in the college presentation of the operetta, “Trial by Jury.” She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Parks.
The faculty and administration of the Central Noble Middle School announced the Master Students for the second grading period. The sixth grade master student was Daphne Stangland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Stangland. Scott Perry, son of Mrs. Deanna Magnuson was master student in seventh grade. The eighth grade master student was Bryan Iddings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Iddings.
In the NECC, records Central Noble, Lakeland and Westview all had six wins with one loss. Hamilton and West Noble had three wins with four losses. Prairie Heights had two wins, five losses. No record was given for Fremont or Howe Military.
In NECC basketball: Central Noble 57, Bethany Christian 47; Central Noble 82, Churubusco 57; Central Noble 70, Northridge 67; Central Noble 87, Prairie Heights 50; Central Noble 61, West Noble 57; Concord 72, Wesview 71.
Albion was saddened with the death of two fine men, Karl Bowman and Glenn Young. They would both be greatly missed. They were outstanding citizens and salt of the earth.
Twenty FFA members from Central Noble and East Noble high schools participated in the Noble County crops, forestry and entomology judging contests. Two East Noble FFA teams took top honors in the Crops judging contest. Members of the first place team included Joy Schuman, Jennie Schuman, Gwen Schaffer and Robin Smith. The Second place team members were: Gary Clouse, Paul Couture, Vickie Perkins and Ray Ernsberger. The highest scoring individual was Joy Schuman. The East Noble FFA advisor for the crops team, was Stan Jacob. In forestry leaf identification the team of Mike Brazel and David Gorsuch from Central Noble FFA placed first. They were coached by Stan Knafel. The East Noble FFA team of Stacy Hutchins and Becky Gaby placed second and was coached by Paul Weller. The highest placing individual score belonged to Mike Brazel. Central Noble FFA teams swept all honors in the entomology insect identification contest. In first place was the team of Dan Stangland, Jack Petrie and David Gorsuch. The team of Kevin Ellet, Mike Brazel and Dave Hague placed second the high individual was David Stangland.
Navy Seaman David W. Yann, son of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Yann, Jr., of Columbia City, had completed the Navy’s Basic Electricity/Electronics Course.
Army Specialist Four Robert E. Monroe, son of Mrs. Gertrude B. Maggert, Columbia City, completed the Intermediate Leadership Course at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Navy Seaman Recruit Richard L. Linville, Jr., whose wife, Teresa, was daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fisel of Ligonier, had completed the Navy’s Basic Electricity/Electronics Course.
Marine Cpl. Dennis R. Mapes, son of Martha Mapes, Kendallville, had been promoted to his present rank while serving with the Third Marine Division on Okinawa. He joined the Marine Corps in January 1974.
40 years ago, Jan. 27, 1982
Doug Leitch was elected president of the Albion Park and Recreation Board. Linda Shultz was elect vice-president and Laurie Pape was secretary. The final board meeting McCoy was also a board member.
Noble County EMS Director Jim Dazey met with the Noble County Commissioners to discuss of needs of the emergency services with regard to vehicles. The board had set aside $10,000 each year from revenue sharing for the purchase of a new EMS unit.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department released its activity report for December 1981. The department served 31 warrants in the month. There were 80 prisoners incarcerated at the Noble County Jail.
John Roe of Noble County was appointed chairman of the Noble County Agriculture Day Committee by Lt. Gov. John M. Mutz, Indiana Commissioner of Agriculture. Indiana farmers were selling more than $3.5 billion in ag products each year, making the state 10th in the nation in farm marketing receipts.
Madeline Steel, secretary of Noble County’s Democrat Women’s Club, announced the installation of officers for the year would take place Jan. 28 in the Commissioners Room in the Noble County Courthouse.
The Friendly Inn advertised its grand opening for Saturday, Jan. 30, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — weather permitting. Nights of the Road was to provide entertainment. The Friendly Inn was located at 110 W. Main St., Albion.
25 years ago, Jan. 29, 1997
The south branch of the Elkhart River had some new inhabitants as 25 Northern American river otters were released near the river by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife. The release was part of a reintroduction program underway in Indiana. Begun in 1995, the program will continue for two more years until a total of 325 river otters have been released.
After several months of consideration, the Central Noble School Board approved the implementation of a junior varsity level soccer program by a 3-2 vote. Board president Tina Anderson and board member Rick Wysong were the dissenting votes.
The Noble County Commissioners voted to deny claims from common law citizens to refund more than $19,000 in property taxes. The citizens claimed the taxes were unconstitutional. At that same meeting, the commissioners met with Prosecutor G. David Laur regarding renovation of the old library building.
In Tuesday Nite Lites bowling, Ron Conley had the high men’s game with a 223. Doug Werker had a 216. Conley boasted a 609 series. The high women’s game was turned in by Rose Craig with a 186. Donna Pease bowled a 183. Craig had the high series with a 486.
Central Noble sophomore Joe Lortie finished fourth in the 103-pound class at the NECC wrestling tournament.
