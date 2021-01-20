Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars top Heights
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Prairie Heights on on Jan. 12, 35-22.
The Cougars played their best defensive game of the year. The Cougars were led in scoring by Redick Zolman and Carter Wilkinson who both had 14 points. Brody Morgan added 5 and Ryne Keirn had 2 of his own.
On Jan. 13, the Cougars defeated Lakeland, 39-18. The Cougars were led in scoring by Wilkinson with 13, Zolman with 12, Morgan with 6, Keirn with 4 and Mason Frey and Braxton Pieper both added 2.
On Jan. 11, Central Noble defeated Oak Farm Monday, 49-5.
Every Cougar 8th grader who was able to play was able to contribute in the scoring column. The boys were led in scoring by Pieper with 10. Keirn and Wilkinson had 8 each. Matthew Rockey added 5. Zolman, Carter Meinika and Morgan each added 4 points. Mason Frey, Kord Bailey, and Jacob Chenoweth had 2 points apiece.
On Jan. 16, the Cougars defeated New Haven, 30-28
Centtral Noble was led in scoring by Zolman with 12, Morgan with 7, Wilkinson with 5, Ryne Keirn with 4 and Chenoweth with 2.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Young Cougars pound Oak Farm
ALBION — On Jan. 11, the Central Noble seventh-grade Cougars defeated Oak Farm in Albion, 46-4.
Central Noble was led by Nick Freeman with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and a block. Hunter Halsey finished with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist. Simeon Gard had 9 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Tyler Broom registered 3 points, a rebound and a steal. Jaylen Erickson had 3 points and 2 steals. Kyle Knafel had 2 points a steal and an assist. Trey Shisler, Carson Kiebel, Keegan Knight and Evan Flory all played significant minutes leading the Cougars to the win.
On Jan. 12, Central Noble defeated Prairie Heights Middle School, 33-28.
The Cougars had contributions from everyone on the team, led statistically by Gard with 13 points, 8 rebounds and a block. Knafel scored 7 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and recorded an assist and a steal. Freeman finished with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Knight scored 3 points on a much needed 3 pointer in the third quarter. Shisler scored 3 points, dished out 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and a steal. Hunter Halsey scored 2 points, grabbed a rebound and played some really good defensive minutes.
On Jan. 13, the Cougars were defeated by Lakeland Middle School, 39-29.
The Cougars were led by Freeman’s 11 points, 2 rebounds and an assist. Knafel scored 8 points, grabbed a rebound and recorded a steal. Gard finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds and a block. Shisler came through with 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist.
On Jan. 16, Central Noble defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 54-27.
The Cougars played their entire roster and were led statistically by Shisler with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Freeman scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, made 5 steals and recorded 2 assists. Gard scored 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and a blocked shot. Knafel finished with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Tyler Broom finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds, and a blocked shot. Knight was credited with 3 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Hunter Halsey, Evan Flory, and Carson Kiebel all grabbed a rebound and contributed to the victory.
Earlier on the 16th, the Cougars fell to Crestview in New Haven,
The Cougars were led statistically by Freeman with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals and an assist. Shisler scored 6 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, recorded 2 steals and 2 assists. Knafel finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals. Halsey scored 4 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, and an assist. Gard scored 2 points, had 4 rebounds, and a blocked shot. Broom and Knight both contributed in the Cougars’ loss.
