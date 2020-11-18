ALBION — During its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 10, the Albion Town Council approved its holiday days for employees.
• Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 – New Year’s Day
• Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 – President’s Day
• Friday, April 2, 2021 – Good Friday
• Monday, May 31, 2021 – Memorial Day
• Monday, July 5, 2021 – Independence Day
• Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 – Labor Day
• Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 – Columbus Day
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 – Veteran’s Day
• Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 – Thanksgiving Day
• Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 – Day after Thanksgiving
• Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 – Christmas Eve
• Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 – Christmas Day
• Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 – New Year’s Eve
