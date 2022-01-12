Girls Basketball
Cougars lose at Bremen
BREMEN — One bad quarter proved very costly to the Central Noble girls basketball team Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Bremen.
The Cougars were outscored 16-6 in the third quarter and eventually fell to the Lions, 50-46.
Katie Moyer had 21 points and Ellia Foster scored 18 to lead the Lions (10-5).
Madi Vice led the Cougars (10-5) with 28 points and Meghan Kiebel scored 12.
Central Noble led 20-19 at the half, but couldn’t keep pace with Bremen in third quarter and fell behind 35-26 with eight minutes to play.
Vice did everything she could to bring the Cougars back, scoring 17 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Central Noble squeaks by Eastside
BUTLER — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys basketball team outscored Eastside 8-4 in overtime to pull out a 30-26 victory on Jan. 4.
Nick Freeman led the way with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Simeon Gard chipped in with eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Kyle Knafel added four points and five rebounds. Trey Shisler scored four points. Keegan Knight added two points.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars top Eastside
BUTLER — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside on Jan. 4, 49-29.
The Cougars were led by Alex Scott with 28 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Landen Burkhart added seven points. Ryan Bailey scored five points to go with three rebounds. Bailey Butler added four points and four steals. Jerrick Deter had three points. Lelan Schoup addded two.
Central Noble led 22-17 at halftime, and outscored the Blazers 27-12 over the last two quarters.
On Monday, Jan. 10, the Cougars blanked Oak Farm Montessori School, 44-0.
Butler led the scoring with 16 points. Lucas Rauch and Gage Cook both added six. Eli Antunez contributed five points.
