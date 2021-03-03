Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
50 years ago, March 3, 1971
Paul Ashby was appointed as chairman of the June Art Exhibit of the Noble County Art Association to be held June 7-12 in Albion. The appointment was made by Mrs. John Zink, president of the association. Mrs. Beth Breeden, Mrs. Guy Black and Zink were named to a committee to judge the Noble County Soil Conservation’s poster contest.
Capt. Billy G. Ernst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd F. Ernst of Waldron Lake, Rome City, has received a regular commission in the U.S. Air Force at at Eglin AFB, Florida. Ernst previously held a USAF reserve commission.
Charles Fraze was to show pictures of his trip to Japan as part of the regular Noble County Republican Party meeting at the Noble County Courthouse.
A mother-daughter luncheon was scheduled for March 6 at the Albion American Legion. The legion auxiliary was sponsoring the event. The contact person was Mrs. Larry Peters.
45 years ago, June 30, 1976
Rev. and Mrs. Kenneth Foulke were leaving for England. Rev. Foulke was on an exchange program with Rev. Charles Crane and he would fill the pulpit in England for six weeks while Rev. Crane and his family would be in Albion, in the same capacity. The Asbury United Methodist Church congregation was planning many activities for the Cranes.
A program was being planned for the dedication of a tree memorial to the late Dale Guthrie. The Rev. Richter would give the invocation and music would be provided by the Albion Community Chorus followed by recollections by the Rev. Wildey. “Trees and Sunset Reflections” by Dale Guthrie would be read by Paula Glass. Superintendent of School James Shrock would present reflections with music being provided Betsy Stohlman and Beverly Guthrie. The presentation of the poem, “Hawaii,” written by Dale Guthrie would be read by Mike McCoy and Rev. Richter would give the Benediction.
Mr. and Mrs. Elden M. Aldred, Albion were honored at an open house at the Albion Asbury United Methodist Church in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Two hundred people attended the Annual Noble County 4-H Swine meeting at the Loren Brumbaugh farm. A pork chop Bar-B-Q was prepared by the Noble County Pork Producers Association.
Dick Kuster of Ligonier had been named campaign manager for Dan Quayle, Republican candidate for Congress for the 4th District. Stan Elser had been named coordinator for Gov. Bowen’s Noble County campaign by Lew Moser, Republican County Chairman.
Albion couples celebrating wedding anniversaries were: Mr. and Mrs. Dan Brown on June 22, 1976, and Mr. & Mrs. Harold Mulvaney on June 23, 1976.
25 years ago, March 6, 1996
Seven charges against former Sheriff Gary L. Dial by Noble County Sheriff Douglas K. Dukes during a hearing of the Sheriff’s Merit Board on March 4 were dropped as part of a plea agreement hammered out in the early morning hours of March 5. In exchange for having the charges dropped, Dial has agreed to voluntarily resign from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department effective Nov. 4, 1996.
By a 4-1 vote, the Central Noble school board approved Core-4 scheduling for the 1996-97 school year for Central Noble High School. Core-4 is a method of class scheduling under which students will take four 90-minute classes per semester rather than the seven 50-minute classes per year in the current scheduling format. Voting in favor of the measure were board members Rick Wysong, Mike Lemmon, Bill Emmert and Tina Anderson. David Gaerte voted against the change.
Lura McLallin celebrated her 100th birthday at Ligonier Health Facility on Feb. 18 with a party. Attendees included Bonita Geiger, Justin McLallin, Joan Spencer and Gerald McLallin.
Marilyn and Bill Emmert have returned from the Los Tuxtlas area of Vera Cruz, Mexico, where they led a group of 13 people from northeastern Indiana for Habitat for Humanity. Deb Egli and Steve Weigel of Topeka were two local people who were able to attend the work camp.
Egolf’s IGA boast round steak for $1.59 per pound and orange juice for 74 cents per half gallon. Eight pounds of navel oranges would set a shopper back $2.99.
Central Noble’s athlete of the week was Jess Reeve, who had recently received academic all-state recognition. The Cougar senior played guard and linebacker and led the team in tackles.
10 years ago, March 2, 2011
Judy Meiklejohn began duties as executive director at Noble House Ministries Inc. Meiklejohn will be working closely with interim director Valerie Hague in order to make a smooth transition.
Pete Ness of Cromwell had donated the $2,500 he had won through the Monsanto Foundation’s America’s Grow Communities program to Noble House Ministries.
Eric Reidenbach, Amanda Crawford, Carmen Metzger, Allyson Blomberg and BreAnn Weeks performed well enough at the ISSMA Solo and Ensemble Contest to qualify for state-level competition with gold medal ratings. Kara Fields has a silver level rating.
The Albion Lions Club collected three large boxes of children’s books for LEAP of Noble County. LEAP provides families and individuals with the power of literacy and skills to promote life-long success. LEAP’s executive director was Denise Lemmon. Albion Lions Club member Bonnie Brownell was on hand to donate the books.
The Central Noble Athletic Department and Craft Insurance honored senior Austin Teel of the Central Noble boys basketball team as the athlete of the week. Teel was recognized for his contributions to CN athletics, including his leadership and character on and off the court.
Cassi Cochard was named to the first time all Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.