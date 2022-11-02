ALBION — When the process opens up in early January for Community Crossing Grant applications, the town of Albion will be submitting a long list of streets which could see improvements next fall.
During last week’s Albion Town Council meeting, the council approved seeking a quote from its on-call engineering firm for plans to make the following improvements:
• North Oak Street from Jackson to Jefferson,
• South Oak Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street;
• Jackson Street, from North Oak to North York;
• Railroad Street from South York to the town limits;
• South York Street from Main Street to the railroad tracks;
• Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds Park to Seventh Street;
• Seneca Street, from Seventh Street to Fourth Street;
• Fifth Street from Main Street to Perry Street;
• Sixth Street from Perry Street to Seneca Street;
• Perry Street from Seventh Street to its end;
• Washington Street from Orange Street to its end; and
• Grove Street from North Oak Street to its end.
Costs willing, the town would like to see additional work done on Trail Ridge from Orange Street to its end; and on Progress Drive from East Park Drive to C.R. 150E.
According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, the proposed work generally involves milling and resurfacing, not the total reconstruction work done this year on Hazel Street.
Depending on how heavy the traffic is, some side streets may get 15 years or more out of the life of the proposed work, Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said.
“We want to get ahead of our streets before they need major reconstruction,” Miller said. “We can prolong the turnaround before major reconstruction.”
Miller rates each of the town’s streets at least once a year, according to an INDOT-approved rating scale. The roads on the list are the most in need of work, Miller said.
Ihrie said the Indiana Department of Transportation will start accepting applications for its Community Crossings Grant program in January, with grant award expected to be announced in March or April. If Albion receives the grant, it could proceed with asking for bids to do the actual work, which is likely to occur next fall.
Albion can petition for up to $1 million in work, with the state providing 75% of the costs. The town would have to come up with the remainder.
Also at last week’s meeting, the town council approved a request from Alice Baxter of The Strand to host its second annual Ladies Night to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Baxter asked that additional room on the south side of the courthouse be cordoned off as she expects there to be more offerings this year from vendors. That request comes off a very successful event in 2021.
“It was way bigger than I expected,” Baxter told the council.
Another change for this year, Baxter asked the town’s blessing to allow visitors to take alcohol from her business to other vendors outside of the establishment.
“We’re OK with it as along as it stays in that roped-off area,” Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said.
Baxter has contracted with Doug Ebey to help provide the alcohol sales, which will require a permit from the Alcohol Beverage Commission.
The council also approved Baxter’s request, pending ABC approval.
The council also approved bi-annual payments totaling $11,969 for its volunteer firefighters. The money includes compensation for clothing as well as run pay.
