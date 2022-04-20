ALBION — Giving more than $900,000 over 20 years is no small matter — though it was made possible penny by penny.
April marks 20 years since Noble REMC held its first meeting of Operation Round Up, a program that provides the cooperative’s members a way to give back to area nonprofit organizations. By participating, members allow their monthly electric bill to be rounded up to the nearest dollar and donated to local causes every quarter.
Those pennies have changed lives, from providing AEDs and equipment to fire departments to supporting educational programs and materials at local schools and extracurricular groups to improving area parks for local residents. Funding has impacted more than 125 different organizations for a total of $903,730 invested in local communities.
Communications and Marketing Manager Kevin Dreibelbis, who was there from the beginning as an employee of the co-op and a member of the inaugural ORU Board, said the founding of the program locally was an example of two important principles of the cooperative world: cooperation among cooperatives and concern for community.
Initially created by fellow electric cooperative Palmetto Electric in South Carolina, word-of-mouth about ORU’s success reached Indiana, and the program was seen as an opportunity for Noble REMC to do more.
“It was another way of giving back to our communities on a larger, more consistent level,” Dreibelbis said. “This allowed us, and continues to allow us, to give bigger dollars out in the community with a bigger impact.”
And it was a success from the start. Eighty percent of REMC members chose to round up their bill to the nearest dollar that first year in 2002. The co-op has maintained that percentage throughout the past 20 years, now reaching more than 85% who take part.
“It’s been going strong for 20 years, and it’s still going strong,” Dreibelbis said. “To give back that much and touch that many lives is pretty incredible, especially with the little impact that there is to members’ wallets.”
Noble REMC boasts an ORU committee made up of diverse members, from across the co-op’s service territory, to represent the membership and decide where their donations would be best served in local communities.
But ultimately, it comes down to the members who give what many would consider little, to create a huge impact – together.
As the distributor of the funds, Noble REMC is usually the one who receives the thanks and appreciation from the organizations Operation Round Up helps.
But it’s the members who deserve the praise.
Noble REMC extends its thanks and admiration to all the members who allow the cooperative to use their donation for a greater cause in local communities and look forward to another 20 years of giving back.
