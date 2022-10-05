Puzzle
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FINISH THE LYRICS

ACROSS

1. Fake deal

5. Dashboard acronym

8. Oxen connector

12. Guesstimate phrase (2 words)

13. Give a darn

14. Exhibitionist

15. It’s OTAN in French

16. Carbon monoxide lacks this

17. Geometry class prop

18. *Lou Reed: “She says, “Hey babe, take a walk on the ____ ____”

20. European “curtain”

21. Mustangs, e.g.

22. Campaign pro

23. Cause of wheezing

26. Men’s Colonial headgear

30. Fib

31. *Bon Jovi: “Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear. Woah, livin’ on a ____”

34. The only thing to fear?

35. Small and round, eyes description

37. Future fish

38. Alabama civil rights site

39. Tangelo

40. Shape clay, e.g.

42. James Corden’s network

43. Awaited deliverer

45. Same as lathees

47. 0 meridian acronym

48. World-weary

50. Prefix with legal

52. *Aerosmith: “Sing with me, sing for the year. Sing for the ____”

55. Siberian prison

56. Pakistani language

57. *Dionne Warwick: “I think I’m going out of my ____”

59. Rapidly

60. Cheese app

61. “Cogito, ____ sum”

62. Diamond’s corner

63. European Economic Community

64. Whiskey grain, pl.

DOWN

1. *Kansas: “Carry on, my wayward ____”

2. “Stick in one’s ____”

3. Italian wine region

4. Dough

5. *The Buggles: “Video killed the ____”

6. Cattle controls

7. BÈbÈ’s mother

8. *Elton John: “And it seems to me you lived ____ ____”

9. Capital of Norway

10. Hiking sandals brand

11. Mess up

13. Show’s other star

14. Rap sheet listing

19. Negative house description

22. p in #5 Across

23. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, e.g.

24. Military blockade

25. Bluish greens

26. Banana leftover

27. ____’s, grape jelly brand

28. Many iambs

29. *Guns N’ Roses: “Take me down to the paradise city where the ____”

32. Missouri capital tourist attraction

33. *ABBA: “Waterloo — knowing my fate is to be with ____”

36. *Queen: “You got mud on your face, you big ____”

38. Hiding place

40. Aptitude test acronym

41. Black Death

44. Picture

46. Restraint

48. Ballet rail

49. Playful

50. Immature butterfly

51. Unfortunately, exclamation

52. Jiffy’s grease

53. Spooky

54. Uncontrollable anger

55. Loquacious person’s gift

58. Not don’ts

