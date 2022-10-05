STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FINISH THE LYRICS
ACROSS
1. Fake deal
5. Dashboard acronym
8. Oxen connector
12. Guesstimate phrase (2 words)
13. Give a darn
14. Exhibitionist
15. It’s OTAN in French
16. Carbon monoxide lacks this
17. Geometry class prop
18. *Lou Reed: “She says, “Hey babe, take a walk on the ____ ____”
20. European “curtain”
21. Mustangs, e.g.
22. Campaign pro
23. Cause of wheezing
26. Men’s Colonial headgear
30. Fib
31. *Bon Jovi: “Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear. Woah, livin’ on a ____”
34. The only thing to fear?
35. Small and round, eyes description
37. Future fish
38. Alabama civil rights site
39. Tangelo
40. Shape clay, e.g.
42. James Corden’s network
43. Awaited deliverer
45. Same as lathees
47. 0 meridian acronym
48. World-weary
50. Prefix with legal
52. *Aerosmith: “Sing with me, sing for the year. Sing for the ____”
55. Siberian prison
56. Pakistani language
57. *Dionne Warwick: “I think I’m going out of my ____”
59. Rapidly
60. Cheese app
61. “Cogito, ____ sum”
62. Diamond’s corner
63. European Economic Community
64. Whiskey grain, pl.
DOWN
1. *Kansas: “Carry on, my wayward ____”
2. “Stick in one’s ____”
3. Italian wine region
4. Dough
5. *The Buggles: “Video killed the ____”
6. Cattle controls
7. BÈbÈ’s mother
8. *Elton John: “And it seems to me you lived ____ ____”
9. Capital of Norway
10. Hiking sandals brand
11. Mess up
13. Show’s other star
14. Rap sheet listing
19. Negative house description
22. p in #5 Across
23. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, e.g.
24. Military blockade
25. Bluish greens
26. Banana leftover
27. ____’s, grape jelly brand
28. Many iambs
29. *Guns N’ Roses: “Take me down to the paradise city where the ____”
32. Missouri capital tourist attraction
33. *ABBA: “Waterloo — knowing my fate is to be with ____”
36. *Queen: “You got mud on your face, you big ____”
38. Hiding place
40. Aptitude test acronym
41. Black Death
44. Picture
46. Restraint
48. Ballet rail
49. Playful
50. Immature butterfly
51. Unfortunately, exclamation
52. Jiffy’s grease
53. Spooky
54. Uncontrollable anger
55. Loquacious person’s gift
58. Not don’ts
