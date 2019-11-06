WINONA LAKE — Grace College’s theater department is pleased to present the musical “The Addams Family” on Nov. 15, 16, 21-23 in the Little Theatre in Philathea Hall on the Grace College Campus, 1499 Alpha Drive, Winona Lake.
Tickets are $7 for students and seniors and $10 for adults, and are available at the Campus Store in the Gordon Health and Wellness Center and at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts box office, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw, 574-267-8041, or at the door.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each evening, with an additional performance on Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m.
“The Addams Family” is a musical based on the comic strip, TV show and movies about the Addams Family. They are an unusual family in many ways but fiercely devoted to each other.
“Everyone loves musicals!” exclaimed Mike Yocum, Grace College professor of communication and director of this fall’s play. “Plus, The ‘Addams Family’ allowed us to use a large number of performers in the ensemble and we had the right people for the larger roles. It’s funny, has great music and is a delightful choice for our Grace audiences.”
Ethan Roberts, a junior who plays the role of Uncle Fester said, “The music is fun, the costumes are great, and the production itself is very funny and upbeat. I think anyone of any age could enjoy this show.”
Yocum agreed with Roberts, “The music is very catchy and fun to sing.” As director of Grace’s theater program, Yocum never grows tired of watching the actors develop fun and interesting characters, “And this year is no exception,” he said.
