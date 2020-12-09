HUNTERTOWN — The national Honor Flight Network has ordered a suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30, 2021.
As a member of the Honor Flight Network, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will comply with this directive. The scheduled April 28, 2021, Honor Flight from Fort Wayne has been postponed.
The COVID-19 virus has had a significant impact on individuals and as a nation. The safety of veterans, guardians and Honor Flight staff is the primary concern.
Dennis Covert, President of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, stated; “We are confronted with a high degree of uncertainty concerning travel in 2021. The Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is reviewing the situation to determine possible courses of action for re-scheduling the April 28, 2021, Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.”
Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Visit hfnei.org or Facebook for updates or call the Honor Flight number, 633-0049.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.