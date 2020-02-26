45 years ago,
June 18, 1975
Indiana now had a permanent 55 mph speed limit.
The Chamber of Commerce had purchased $900 worth of fireworks for the July 3 display.
Kathy Riecke, Avilla, had been selected for the 1975 State 4-H chorus to be held at the Purdue Hall of Music.
Private Howard D. Morr, Kendallville, completed four weeks of armor training at the Army Training Center at Fort Knox, Ky. Pvt. Morr was training to operate and maintain the Army’s M-60 tank and its weapons.
Students participating in the spring commencement at Tri-State College included Anthony B. Clifton, Rome City, graduating with high honors; Ronald L. Easley, Wolcottville; and Al R. Wolfe, Albion, and a graduate of Central Noble High School. Al received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering and graduated with high honors.
Area students among those listed on the dean’s list of honor students for the spring term at Manchester College included Gary Lemmon and John Frey, both juniors.
Brenda B. Pulver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl K. Pulver, Albion, graduated with high academic honors from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. She was a 1971 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Real estate for sale in the Albion area included a one-bedroom cottage at Bear Lake priced at $4,900; and a two- or three-bedroom home in Albion, large lot with excellent garden space just two blocks from school, priced at $8,500.
25 years ago,
Feb. 15, 1995
Central Noble School Corporation officials received confirmation that all Central Noble schools had been given full accreditation with no violations by the North Central Association of Schools and Colleges.
Central Noble’s 1995 Miss Campus Life Campaign team of Shelby Guthrie (candidate) and Josh Johnson (manager) finished with the best-ever 136,080 votes at a penny-per- vote in the Youth for Christ’s Miss Campus Life Contest.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Brett Freeman. While Central Noble basketball player Freeman scored 27 points in two games for the Cougars, none were more important than the two on a putback with two seconds on the clock against Hamilton that won the game for the Cougars 56-55. Freeman hit five 3-pointers in the two games.
On Feb. 7, 1995, the eighth-grade girls basketball team upped their record to 6-1 by beating Churubusco 32-14. Leading the way was Heather Lock with 11 points, 6 rebounds and one steal. Annette Gensic added 6 points, 2 rebounds and one steal. Rhonda Ladig and Gloria Gaerte each added 4 points and Abby Lemmon, Sara Weeks and Kelli Hart added 3 points each. Then on Feb. 11, 1995, the girls brought home the first place trophy in the West Noble Tourney.
Lindsey Spohr received recognition from Noble County Soil & Water Conservation District for her efforts in the 4-H Soil Water Conservation Project. Jon North received similar honors for his 4-H Forestry Project. Other award recipients at the 53rd Annual Meeting of SWCD were Alicia Osterlund, Kari Siebert and Josh Kimmel.
10 years ago,
Feb. 17, 2010
Friends and family members gathered at Harvest House Cafe in Albion for a Central Noble Food Pantry volunteer recognition open house. Honored were Martha Lemmon, Jim McCoy, Bob Buss and Jo Gaff.
Noble County Commissioners announced the appointment of Michael Clouse as the new Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for Noble County.
Dozens of supporters were on hand to watch Marlin Stutzman file the 5,000 signatures needed to be a candidate for the U. S. Senate.
Jan. 27, 2010, was a good day for Sweet Church. It was reviewed and approved by the Indiana Historic Preservation Review Board in Indianapolis to become an Indiana Historical landmark. Sweet Church was built in 1875 by George Harvey. It operated as the non-denominational Jefferson Township Union Church. The building had been vacant and abandoned for nearly 50 years.
Albion Boy Scout Troop 507 was celebrating the 100th anniversary of Boy Scouting by participating in the annual Scouting window display. Their exhibit was located at Whistle Stop Pizza in Albion. Scout members of Troop 507 included: Timber Wolf, Wyatt Cornish, Mitchell Comparet, Ethan Cavanaugh, Mike Selby, Coltan Harms, Mathew Robinson, Dylan Jellison, Alex Wilson. Dirk Meyer and Brendan Pilnock.
Albion Elementary School Choir performed at Indiana State School Music Association’s contest and received a gold medal. Choir members were: Kavin Allen, Maleigha Miller, Taylor Strange, Katie Vice, Seth Black, Julie Price (Director), Hailey Norris, Emily Collins, Carlee Koldyke, Bradley Palmer, Abigail Stonebraker and Jeffrey Kohr.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Alex Vice. Alex played two strong games for the Central Noble varsity basketball team against Lakeland and Wawasee. Against Lakeland, he overcame an early cold spell to score 10 points late in the game while against the Warriors, Alex contributed seven points.
