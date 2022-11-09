ALBION — She started out by making jewelry and selling it online.
That side project has turned into a brick-and-mortar store selling women’s and children’s clothing and accessories for Arian Gunder, whose Red’s Rusty Nail Boutique is located at 108 E. Main St. in Albion.
The store is open Wednesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red’s Rusty Nail Boutique sells women’s clothing in brands such as Judy Blue, Bibi and Umgee. The store leases space to Simply Sweet and Charming Boutique, which sells the children’s items.
“I’m starting to get in Christmas stock,” Arian said last week. “Everything is brand new.”
Instead of area residents having to travel to Fort Wayne, they can enjoy quality shopping closer to home.
“This is more accessible,” Arian, a 2008 graduate of Central Noble High School, said.
Approximately 1,000-square-feet of retail space is currently still available on the ground floor at the Main Street location. Arian Gunder and her husband, Joshua, are leasing the space, and are renovating the upstairs of the building for a trio of one-bath, one-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot apartments.
The hope is to have the apartments ready for lease by summer or before, Arian said.
Leasing company. Boutique. And a baby on the way. Talk about busy...
“You’ve got to be organized,” Arian said. “It’s one day at a time.”
And it all came from the humblest of beginnings.
“I started out making earrings and selling them online (in 2020),” Arian said. “I started selling clothes, too. I was really busy within four months.”
At the same time, she was working full-time in the Noble County Assessor’s Office.
“I worked on this full-time on nights and weekends after I left the courthouse,” she said.
Why not open up her own store and work for herself? Approximately one year ago, she left the government office with its steady schedule and pay.
“It’s something I always wanted to do,” she said of opening her own shop.
Joshua and Arian purchased the building at 108 E. Main St. last May. In 45 days, the couple, with the help of friends, had the store ready to open.
“We’ve done all of the renovations in the building,” Arian said.
Those 45 days were pretty chaotic.
“It was a hot mess,” she said of that time period. “(The building) hadn’t been updated since 1990.”
The couple removed the drop-down ceiling and took up the carpeting.
The store is spacious and has an open feel. Arian said she doesn’t overbuy, meaning slim odds of seeing someone else walking around with the same blouse a customer has just purchased.
So far, Arian said she has done well.
“I am a lot busier than I ever expected to be,” she said. “We’ve been pretty consistently busy. I get a new (inventory) order every week and a half.”
