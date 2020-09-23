The Noble County Sheriff’s Department announced its top deputy and confinement officer for the second quarter of 2020. Sgt. Carey Coney and Confinement Officer Blake Rollins we’re selected by the command staff for the contributions made during the quarter. Sgt. Coney, top photo at left, along with his K9 partner work endlessly at making stops and searching vehicles, taking drugs off the streets along with his supervisory duties as a shift sergeant. Pictured with Coney is Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker. Rollins, bottom photo at left, was instrumental in collecting and disseminating information to the jail commander that led to a safe work environment for all employees. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department thanks you for your service and your dedication. Pictured with Rollins is Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
Top cops
Matt Getts
