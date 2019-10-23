ALBION — With fall weather offering up cooler nights, a bowl of steaming chili seems like a great idea.
Why not get out your favorite chili recipe, cook up a batch and enter it in the upcoming Chili Cook-off being held Friday in conjunction with Scare on the Square?
The rules are quite simple. Contact Shelly Mosley at 564-3999 for details and to let her know you will be entering. This will allow the committee to have adequate supplies on hand.
There is no entry fee.
Make your chili in a crock pot, then take it in the crock pot to Grace Christian Church at the corner of Orange and Main streets in Albion between the hours of 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Free chili taste testing and voting for your favorite chili begins at 5:30 p.m. at the church. The winner will receive $25 in Albion Chamber Bucks.
Bowls of chili will be available for a free-will donation until the supply is exhausted. Proceeds will be split equally between Grace Christian Church and the Albion S.T.A.R. Team.
Questions about the Chili Cook-off should be directed to Mosley at the number listed above. Grace Christian Church will also be selling hot dogs and beverages at the church during Scare on the Square.
