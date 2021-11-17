44 years ago, Jan. 19, 1977
Miss Barbara Jean Owen and Danny Kep Davis were married in Green Center United Methodist Church on Dec. 18, 1976, with the Rev. Dexter Garman officiating. Mr. and Mrs. Dale Owen and Mrs. Keith Davis, Churubusco, were parents of the couple.
Thirteen people had been fatally injured in rural accidents in Noble County during 1976. For the seven-county Indiana State Police district, 84 people had lost their lives in traffic accidents as compared to 72 people in the same period for 1975.
The son of a Cromwell couple had been assigned to Pease AFB, New Hampshire, following graduation from the special weapons mechanic course at Lowry AFB, Colorado. Airman Richard L. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Smith, Cromwell, was trained to assemble and repair special weapons and would serve with a unit of the Strategic Air Command.
The Albion Park Board had planned a boxing club for the community and would use the fire station’s basement for a ring on Wednesday nights.
Central Noble school had given permission to use its grounds for sledding. Cinder Hill had been closed.
The Park Board was seeking a park director.
State Police Detective Sgt. Sid Fish had received the Noble County Law Enforcement Association Officer of the Year award.
Central Noble Cougars girls’ basketball team, West Noble and Westview all advanced to the second round of the NECC girls’ tourney.
A new record low of 15-below-zero was recorded for the Noble County area in the past week.
“Albion Memories,” a history of Albion from 1908 to 1976 had been published. The book had many past memories and pictures. The price was $8 and checks made payable to Carol Truelove, Happiness Group.
25 years ago, Nov. 13, 1996
Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes attended a Central Noble school board meeting to discuss the use of drug-detecting dogs as part of the school’s anti-drug plans. The school board was considered a “search and seizure” policy that addresses if and how drug-sniffing dugs would be used to detect the presxence of drugs on school property or on the person of someone on school property.
The Albion Town Council was considering an animal control ordinance. The ordinance would deal with large animals, livestock, bee keeping and a leash law. Council president Rick Anderson encouraged those putting together the ordinance to include a provision for fines.
Senior Jennifer Grawcock was once again honored as a member of the NECC all-conference volleyball first team. The 6-footer led the Cougars in kills and blocks.
Girls basketball season tickets were on sale. The package included 12 varsity and junior varsity at a price of $12 for adults and $6 for students. In the girls team jamboree game vs. Garrett, Heather Lock had six rebounds and Brooke Gregg scored a team-best six points.
In bowling, the high individual game was turned in by Ruth Hite with a 211 for the Thursday Pin-Ups. Kelly Walkup scored a 185. The top series was Rita Hoover’s 508.
The top score for the Alley Buyers was turned in by Tim Mullet with a 205. Rex Cole threw a 545. Mullet had the high individual series with a 556.
Wolf Lake Elementary School honor roll students for second grade were Jake Aker, Natasha Crouse, Kenny Evans, Kristin Gay, Ali Hughes, Heather McGowen, Stacie Scheurich, Eli Stangland, Ashley Barklay, Amanda Driscoll, Amber Fry, Andy Hopkins, Chris Kamp, Jason Rouch, Brett Schlotterback, Abby Underwood, Chad Agler, Kayla Dazey, Emily Gallmeyer, Ryan Hayes, Dustin Phend, Margaret Tipton, Casey Avery, Elliot Gaff, Phillip Goodrich, Dustin Noland, Ashley Shepherd, Corey Wait and Katie Warren.
16 years ago, Nov. 16, 2005
The deed to Central Noble Middle School was officially transferred from the Middle School Holding Corp. to the school corporation after the bond was paid off.
A task force presented its findings after studying the pros and cons of possibly re-configuring the school corporation’s two elementary schools. The task force said more information was needed before coming to a conclusion.
Dana Albion named Bridget Gaff as its new plant manager. Gaff first started in the factory in 1984. She has previously held the positions of supervisor, general foreman, plant superintendent and most recently, interim plant manager.
Master students at Central Noble Middle School were Kelly Hosford, Breanne Reimer and Sage Knopp.
The first annual Prosecutor’s Chili Cook Off was held at the home of Roy and Shelly Williams. State Rep. Matt Bell won the competition, which was organized by Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Clouse.
Members of the Central Noble wrestling team were Cody Derrow, Jonathan Pearson, Andrew Pyle, Caleb Frey, Josh Dull, Caleb Gaff, Jeff Thieme, Zach Knafel, Clay Hurst and Chad Agler.
The Central Noble girls basketball team had started the year off with victories over Whitko and Hamilton. In the season opener vs. Whitko, Carey Magnuson led the Cougars with 21 points, while Jessica Murphy contributed 16. Central Noble defeated the Wildcats, 53-50, then defeated Hamilton 53-26. Magnuson once again led the way with 21 points against the Marines. She added eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.