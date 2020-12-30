Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Dec. 21, through the morning of Monday, Dec. 28, according to jail records.
Alexis N. Davidson, 37, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Davidson was held on $25,000 bond.
Melissa D. Hall, 49, of the 400 block of Glenn Oaks Drive, Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Monica E. Healy, 33, of the 300 block of North Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Healy was held on $2,500 bond.
Melissa K. Keister, 52, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Keister was held without bond.
Thomas J. Miller, 46, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane W. Smith, 38, of the 700 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Angelina M. Starkweather, 35, of the 11700 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Starkweather was held on $1,000 bond.
Brittney Vervaet, 44, of the 200 block of North Cedar Cliff Drive, Madison, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by the Indiana State Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Vervaet was held on $2,500 bond.
Crystal L. Hill, 38, of the 1000 block of Jackson Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, by Noble County police on a warrant charging her with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Hill was held without bond.
Mervin J. Hostetler, 48, of the 300 block of South Liberty Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hostetler was held without bond.
Tammy L. Kidd, 57, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxication, a Class A misdemeanor. Kidd was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiauna N. Roberts, 25, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Roberts was held without bond.
Tony L. Booth, 30, of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspend with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Vernon N. Krontz, 46, of the 700 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Krontz was held on $2,500 bond.
Brad A. Carteaux, 41, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Carteaux was held without bond.
Brittany C. Fair, 34, of the 400 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on charges of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony’ ad battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Fair was held on $2,500 bond.
Alyssa N. Jeffries, 22, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Jeffries was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas D. Lamm, 26, of the 2100 block of Butler Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 5:58 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Jessica A. Michelbrink, 34, of the 800 block of Glenwood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Michelbrink was held on $2,500 bond.
Kirby C. Miller, 46, of the 600 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Walter Morgan Jr., 59, of the 100 block of West C.R. 25N, Albion, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morgan was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin T. Bolen, 27, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bolen was held without bond.
Ryan J. Kilbrun, 26, of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Class A misdemeanor. Kilburn was held on $3,500 bond.
