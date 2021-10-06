Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, Dec. 15, 1976
Whitley Medical Associates Inc., announced that ground breaking and construction of their new medical facility would begin in early February 1977. The new clinic would be situated directly north of the Whitley County Hospital on land donated by Ben Gates Sr.
Christine Worman was one of 24 students from Goshen College living in the Central American nation of Costa Rica for a 14-week Study Service Trimester. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Worman, Albion.
Indiana was assisting over 700 Indochinese refugees in skill training, job placement, English language usage and medical assistance in an extensive effort to assimilate the refugees into Hoosier communities before federal funding terminated in September 1977. The Indochinese Resettlement Assistance Office of the State Department of Pubic Welfare, the agency administering the program in Indiana, estimated that there would be 602 recipients of cash assistance in the state during December with an additional 179 persons receiving medical assistance.
Airman Kenneth D. Stanley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Stanley, Ligonier, had graduated at Chanute AFB, Illinois. from the U.S. Air Force technical training courses for jet engine mechanics.
Marine Private First Class Gary B. Bailey, Kendallville, returned from participating in the maritime portion of the major NATO exercise, “Autumn Forge ‘76.” He was serving as a member of Regimental Landing Team 8, homebased at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.
Capt. Gary L. Doyle, was serving at Hickam AFB, Hawaii, with a unit of the Air Force Systems Command. Captain Doyle, a pilot, was previously assigned at Hill AFB in Utah. He was a 1965 graduate of Connersville High School, received his bachelor’s degree in 1970 from Ball State University and was commissioned later that year upon completion of Officer Training School. His wife, Carolyn was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd McFarren of Cromwell.
Marine Staff Sgt. Mark W. Reid, whose wife Diana was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jobie Prater, Kendallville, retired from participation in the maritime portion of the major NATO exercise “Autumn Forge ‘76.” He was serving as a member of the Marine Air returned Squadron-1, homebased at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Reeve were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Dec. 19, 1976, at the Kimmell Conservation Club.
The Central Noble Cougars defeated Columbia City in a thrilling basketball game, 76-73. Mike Young was high point man with 30. Maggart led the losers in scoring.
For the third year the Central Noble Madrigal Singers presented an evening of fine food and entertainment. In the tradition of “Boar’s Head” and “Wassail,” the singers serenaded with a collection of classical madrigal motets. Members of the group were: Jeanne Becker, Larry Ellet, Diane Howard, Deb Huntsman, Rick Jefferson, Sally Luke, LeAnn Moorhouse, Tony Myers, Becky Peters, Jeff Richter, Harold Stadtfeld, Val Stadtfeld and Mike Zumbrun.
25 years ago, Sept. 25, 1996
Scott Zeigler took the oath of office as Noble Count Surveyor on Sept. 17 with Noble County Republican Central Committee Chairman Lewis Moser looking on. Clerk Bonnie Summe administered the oath of office.
Noble County Commissioners Harold Troyer, Steve Jacob and Joy LeCount heard for the first time a proposal to take Noble County’s emergency medical service from a combination of “volunteer” technicians and full-time paramedics with seven units to a totally full-time paramedic staff with four units. The four units would be stationed, according to the proposal, at the west junction of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3; the west junction of U.S. 6 and S.R. 9; U.S. 33 and Albion Road; and S.R. 9 and Baseline Road.
Central Noble High School’s graduating class of 1996 scored above the state and national average on the 1996 Scholastic Aptitude Test.
U.S. Rep. Mark Souder, R-4th, supported the House override of President Bill Clinton’s veto of the Partial Birth Abortion Ban bill. In a statement, Souder said, “The Partial Birth Abortion Ban bill would end the gruesome practice of aborting partially born fetuses as late in a pregnancy as the eighth or ninth month.”
Center Stage volunteers Sharon Leitch, Tona Miller, Nancy Jeffries, Denise Lemmon and Cathy Knopp were busy folding brochures for the upcoming campaiging to raise funds for the Center Stage Auditorium.
After losing its first six matches to start the season, the Central Noble volleyball team rebounded in fine fashion to win the Fairfield Invitational by claiming all three of its matches.
16 years, Oct. 5, 2005
After an earlier pay-back plan proposed by the Noble County Council was not approved by the state, its members voted to take out a loan to pay what is owed to the state for housing juvenile offenders. The resolution approved required the county to make a lump sum payment of $714,000, which covered its debt from January 2003 through June 2005. It also called for the county to make timely payments on future billing.
Busche vice president Martin Bradford and HR manager Lori Busche presented Noble County Sheriff Gary Leatherman and Deputy David Worman with a donation check for $500 in support of the department’s K-9 program.
Several members of Albion’s Eta Theta Chapter of Tri Kappa attended a Province Workship. Attending were Paula Shultz, Angie Lortie, Kari Shively, Kassandra Potts, Carol Pounds, Down Maugel and Vicki Jellison.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising an 8-inch pumpkin pie for $2.99. Eckrich bologna was being sold for $1.79 per pound. White American cheese was available for $2.69 per pound.
