STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THANKSGIVING
ACROSS
1. Slick grp.?
5. Mountain basin
8. Bygone bird of New Zealand
11. Relating to armpit
12. Pestilence pest
13. End a mission
15. Ancient Greece assembly site, pl.
16. What little kittens did with their mittens
17. *Thanksgiving Cranberry concoction
18. *Site of the “First Thanksgiving”
20. “Guilty,” e.g.
21. Kiln, pl.
22. ____ Aviv
23. *Give what?
26. Strangling tool
30. Jul. follower
31. Pupil protector
34. Loads from lodes
35. Shows off
37. Part of human cage
38. Source of indigo dye, pl.
39. Laughing on the inside
40. Truly
42. Highest or lowest card
43. Nemo’s home plant
45. *U.S. President’s magnanimous gesture
47. Say “no”
48. Plural of carpus
50. Tom Jones’s “____ a Lady”
52. *First settlers
55. ____ con Carne or ____ Verde
56. Fe
57. Off-color
59. Popular jeans brand
60. Attention-getting sound
61. Peter, Paul and Mary, e.g.
62. Elvis’ “____ Now or Never”
63. ____ someone off
64. Do like goo
DOWN
1. Lout
2. Alka-Seltzer sound
3. James ____ Jones
4. Colored wax stick
5. VIP’s influence
6. Compass point, pl.
7. The Count’s favorite subject
8. Wry face
9. Black and white mammal
10. *What Thanksgiving celebrant did?
12. Excessively showy, slang
13. Turkish monetary unit
14. *Macy’s parade flyer
19. “Haste ____ waste”
22. Little bit
23. ____ PeriÛdica
24. Connected to Lake Michigan
25. September stone
26. Hurtful remark
27. Synonym to #61 Across
28. Telephone company
29. City in Germany
32. Marine eagle
33. Jack-in-the-box part
36. *First Thanksgiving parade (Philadelphia) sponsor
38. What Darwin says we do
40. “No room in the ____ for the travelers weary...”
41. Print from a smartphone
44. Desert mirage
46. ____ Bridge in Venice
48. The ____ of the Bambino
49. What phoenix did
50. Bolted
51. Hurries
52. Hearts and diamonds
53. Claudius’ heir and successor
54. British slang for swindle
55. Computer-generated imagery, acr.
58. Anonymous John
