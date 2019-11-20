ane-11-20-19-solution.tif

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THANKSGIVING

ACROSS

1. Slick grp.?

5. Mountain basin

8. Bygone bird of New Zealand

11. Relating to armpit

12. Pestilence pest

13. End a mission

15. Ancient Greece assembly site, pl.

16. What little kittens did with their mittens

17. *Thanksgiving Cranberry concoction

18. *Site of the “First Thanksgiving”

20. “Guilty,” e.g.

21. Kiln, pl.

22. ____ Aviv

23. *Give what?

26. Strangling tool

30. Jul. follower

31. Pupil protector

34. Loads from lodes

35. Shows off

37. Part of human cage

38. Source of indigo dye, pl.

39. Laughing on the inside

40. Truly

42. Highest or lowest card

43. Nemo’s home plant

45. *U.S. President’s magnanimous gesture

47. Say “no”

48. Plural of carpus

50. Tom Jones’s “____ a Lady”

52. *First settlers

55. ____ con Carne or ____ Verde

56. Fe

57. Off-color

59. Popular jeans brand

60. Attention-getting sound

61. Peter, Paul and Mary, e.g.

62. Elvis’ “____ Now or Never”

63. ____ someone off

64. Do like goo

DOWN

1. Lout

2. Alka-Seltzer sound

3. James ____ Jones

4. Colored wax stick

5. VIP’s influence

6. Compass point, pl.

7. The Count’s favorite subject

8. Wry face

9. Black and white mammal

10. *What Thanksgiving celebrant did?

12. Excessively showy, slang

13. Turkish monetary unit

14. *Macy’s parade flyer

19. “Haste ____ waste”

22. Little bit

23. ____ PeriÛdica

24. Connected to Lake Michigan

25. September stone

26. Hurtful remark

27. Synonym to #61 Across

28. Telephone company

29. City in Germany

32. Marine eagle

33. Jack-in-the-box part

36. *First Thanksgiving parade (Philadelphia) sponsor

38. What Darwin says we do

40. “No room in the ____ for the travelers weary...”

41. Print from a smartphone

44. Desert mirage

46. ____ Bridge in Venice

48. The ____ of the Bambino

49. What phoenix did

50. Bolted

51. Hurries

52. Hearts and diamonds

53. Claudius’ heir and successor

54. British slang for swindle

55. Computer-generated imagery, acr.

58. Anonymous John

