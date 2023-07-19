ALBION — The town of Albion is going to be getting a Safe Haven Baby Box.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Albion Town Council approved a pair of measures to help make the project a reality.
“This is huge,” Town Council President Vicki Jellison said. “It really is.”
On June 30, Albion officials received news they had received a $10,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Albion Fire Station.
The Albion Town Council in July 2022 gave its blessing for Town Manager Jacob Ihrie to gather information about creating a Save Haven Baby Box location in Albion.
According to the Safe Haven website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100% anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
According to Ihrie, a mother who does not want her infant child or fears she cannot properly care of it can simply place the infant in the specially designed box anonymously. Using the box triggers instant notifications to emergency personnel who could take possession of the baby.
The grant will pay for the box itself, but the town will still need to come up with $5,000-$7,500 to pay installation costs.
The town could use CEDIT or Cumulative Development funds to pay for the installation costs, but fundraising efforts are under way. Jellison volunteered to contact philanthropic groups to gauge their interest in helping with the effort.
The council voted 5-0 to accept the grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A measure to approve a lease and service agreement with the Baby Box provider passed by an identical vote.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council took under advisement the two bids it had received for its Community Crossings Grant paving work, both of which appeared to come in under budget projections.
In April, the state announced Albion had received $753,357.75 in grant funding.
Pulver Asphalt Paving had the low bid opened Tuesday at $573,315. Brooks Construction’s bid was $747,830.
The council could officially award the bid at its next meeting.
Terms of the grant require the town to pay 25% of the cost, with the state coughing up the other 75%.
According to Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller, the town will use its funds for more than 4 miles of improvements to the town’s roads including: North Oak Street from Jackson to Jefferson; South Oak Street from Main to Railroad; Jackson Street from North Oak to North York; Railroad Street from South York to Orange; Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh; Seneca Street from Seventh to Fourth; Fifth Street, from Main to Perry; Sixth Street, from Perry to Seneca; Perry Street from Seventh to its end; Washington Street from Orange to its end; and Grove Street from North Oak to its end.
The longest stretch would be the work down on Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh Street — 3,259 feet.
• Indiana Attorney General’s Office representative John Cannon made a presentation to the council on services offered through the AG’s office.
Cannon said the Attorney General’s Office handles many duties, but four of the biggest involve recalls, maintaining unclaimed property records, dealing with scammers and trying to eliminate robo-calls.
According to Cannon, Indiana had $750 million in unclaimed property that Hoosiers haven’t collected.
“It’s waiting to be claimed,” Cannon said.
In an extreme instance, there is $1 million plot of farm land in Delaware County that has not been claimed by its rightful owner.
Cannon told the council to watch out for scammers, including so-called “storm chasers.”
Storm chasers show up after a major storm offering to do repair work for homeowners who have suffered damage to their roofs or siding. They collect a check for half of the proposed work amount.
And then?
“And they never come back,” Cannon said.
• The council approved the purchase of a 2012 used boom lift, which can help with everything from changing light bulbs in town-owned utility poles to hanging banners and tree work.
The cost of the boom was $28,500.
• The town awarded concrete work at its new skatepark to Masterbuilt Services, an Albion-based company. The cost of the work is $42,245.
