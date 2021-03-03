ALBION — Albion Deputy Marshal Ryan Castle is a Heartsaver Hero.
During the Feb. 23 Albion Town Council meeting, Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole reported that Castle has received the honor from the American Heart Association.
According to the association’s website, “The Heartsaver Hero award is our way of saying thank you for performing the heroic act of CPR, a critical link in our chain of survival. We want to recognize the heroes that have stepped in to help save a life during an emergency. You have not only helped save a life within your community, but you are also partnering with the American Heart Association to improve the survival rate of citizens who receive bystander CPR. We are happy to honor anyone who has assisted in any part of our chain of survival, regardless of training or outcome.”
Cole said Castle has been involved in several incidences in which he offered potentially life-saving emergency medical aid, and the award did not specify for which incident the honor was bestowed.
All Albion police vehicles have an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator, thanks to the area FOP and donations from corporate and individual sponsors.
“The AEDs we’ve been given… we do use them,” Cole said. “I’ glad that it works, a lot of times it doesn’t.”
Councilman John Morr said he observed first-hand how quick officers like Castle are to respond to medical situations. These officers may consider it just a part of their job, Morr said, but “it’s more than that with people in a crisis.”
Also at the Feb. 23 meeting:
• The council signed a contract with AEP to provide maintenance on its light poles in the town.
AEP has been handling the maintenance until approximately two years ago when AEP cancelled the old contract. A reason for the cancellation was not known. The town had been contracting with an independent company to replace its lights when needed.
Town Manager Tena Woenker had been working on renewing the contract with AEP. It was discovered the town had been providing maintenance on approximately 74 AEP poles in the last two years.
Under terms of the new contract with AEP, the electricity provider will be taking over maintenance of its own poles and will handle the town’s poles when contacted by the town. The stated rate is $150 per hour for a single worker, and $250 if two workers are provided.
The town does not have the equipment or licensed electricians to work on the poles itself.
Under terms of the contract, the town would provide the new bulbs, with AEP workers picking them up from the town when replacement work was needed.
Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said as long as requests to replace broken lights is handled quickly, he is fine with giving the work to AEP.
“The main thing is response time,” Miller said. “I think going with AEP is the way to go.”
Councilman Darold Smolinske expressed concern that the rates AEP was charging seemed high and the opened-ended nature of the contract could potentially lead to abuse.
Town attorney Steve Clouse said the contract had an easy termination clause if the council wasn’t happy with what it was paying for AEP’s services.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber received approval to spend $22,032 to equip his department’s new response truck.
He also reported that his department had begun in-person training after spending most of coronavirus-plagued 2020 doing most training virtually.
“We are doing more hands-on,” Amber said. “We couldn’t get together last year.”
So far in 2021, the Albion Fire Department has had four hands-on training sessions.
• Woenker announced that a pre-bid meeting for Albion’s Community Crossing Grant would be held Friday, March 15. Bids are due on March 16, and she said she hopes to have the bids before the council at its March 23 meeting for possible approval.
The town has three projects it will receive state assistance on:
• Paving work on East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South First Street, with a total projected cost of $748,300;
• Paving and sidewalk work on South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• ADA-compliant intersection at West Highland and North York Street, $95,900.
The council also approved a new event application form which will speed things up for people who want to use the new Hometown Collaboration Initiative alley. As long as the event does not involve multiple departments, the process can be shrunk from 60 to 30 days.
“We want people to use the alley,” Councilman Don Shultz said.
• Cole also released his department’s activity report for January.
Albion officers responded to 1,319 calls for service during the month, or approximately 42 calls per day. Officers performed 844 security checks, investigated three protection order violations and four illegal parking complaints. Police also responded to two reports of domestic situations and two reports of drug activity. There were 19 reports of suspicious activity, people or vehicles during the month. Officers performed 26 traffic stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.