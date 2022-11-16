Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THANKSGIVING

ACROSS

1. Poet Angelou

5. “Eureka!”

8. *Thanksgiving season

12. Bug-eyed

13. “Tiger Beat” centerfold

14. New York’s ____ Island

15. Simmering feeling

16. Combustible rock

17. Short for Charlotte

18. *Thanksgiving sauce source

20. Singer Redding

21. Old hat

22. Bar in Ireland

23. *Macy’s tradition

26. Gets ready for publication

30. Dr. Cornelius of film, e.g.

31. What’s good for the goose is good for the ____

34. Paul Bunyan stories and such

35. Parallelogram or heptagon

37. Charged particle

38. More cunning

39. Ant construction

40. Fluffy sweater material

42. Cribbage piece

43. Ancient Mesopotamian civilization

45. Maltreat

47. Sea, in Spain

48. Fraternity K

50. Hoodlum

52. *Massasoit’s people

56. Do like QA

57. Opposite of written

58. Like watching paint dry

59. Togetherness

60. Move like sludge

61. S squared, e.g.

62. Eliza follower

63. Placeholder surname

64. Like hand-me-downs

DOWN

1. Painter Chagall

2. Lab gel

3. Hatha or bikram, e.g.

4. “To do” list

5. Be gaga over

6. Squirrel away

7. Comrade in arms

8. *Popular Thanksgiving TV entertainment

9. Nay sayer

10. “____ Fall in Love” song

11. Caustic substance

13. Cold brew (2 words)

14. Intangible storage

19. “The Red ____ of Courage”

22. A pop

23. Turkish bigwig

24. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

25. Brazilian coins

26. Former U.S. Attorney General Janet

27. a.k.a. nutria

28. Elms

29. Military uniform fabric

32. Columbus’ vessel

33. *TV’s National ____ Show on Thanksgiving

36. *1621 celebration location

38. Planktonic tunicate

40. Lungful

41. Small wave

44. Gangly

46. Popular carriage in royal procession

48. Semi-desert region in South Africa

49. Astonish

50. DNA segment

51. Final notice

52. *”Miracle on 34th Street” star

53. Yours and mine

54. Sheltered, nautically speaking

55. Hefty competitor

56. Give a nickname

