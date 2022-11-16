STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THANKSGIVING
ACROSS
1. Poet Angelou
5. “Eureka!”
8. *Thanksgiving season
12. Bug-eyed
13. “Tiger Beat” centerfold
14. New York’s ____ Island
15. Simmering feeling
16. Combustible rock
17. Short for Charlotte
18. *Thanksgiving sauce source
20. Singer Redding
21. Old hat
22. Bar in Ireland
23. *Macy’s tradition
26. Gets ready for publication
30. Dr. Cornelius of film, e.g.
31. What’s good for the goose is good for the ____
34. Paul Bunyan stories and such
35. Parallelogram or heptagon
37. Charged particle
38. More cunning
39. Ant construction
40. Fluffy sweater material
42. Cribbage piece
43. Ancient Mesopotamian civilization
45. Maltreat
47. Sea, in Spain
48. Fraternity K
50. Hoodlum
52. *Massasoit’s people
56. Do like QA
57. Opposite of written
58. Like watching paint dry
59. Togetherness
60. Move like sludge
61. S squared, e.g.
62. Eliza follower
63. Placeholder surname
64. Like hand-me-downs
DOWN
1. Painter Chagall
2. Lab gel
3. Hatha or bikram, e.g.
4. “To do” list
5. Be gaga over
6. Squirrel away
7. Comrade in arms
8. *Popular Thanksgiving TV entertainment
9. Nay sayer
10. “____ Fall in Love” song
11. Caustic substance
13. Cold brew (2 words)
14. Intangible storage
19. “The Red ____ of Courage”
22. A pop
23. Turkish bigwig
24. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
25. Brazilian coins
26. Former U.S. Attorney General Janet
27. a.k.a. nutria
28. Elms
29. Military uniform fabric
32. Columbus’ vessel
33. *TV’s National ____ Show on Thanksgiving
36. *1621 celebration location
38. Planktonic tunicate
40. Lungful
41. Small wave
44. Gangly
46. Popular carriage in royal procession
48. Semi-desert region in South Africa
49. Astonish
50. DNA segment
51. Final notice
52. *”Miracle on 34th Street” star
53. Yours and mine
54. Sheltered, nautically speaking
55. Hefty competitor
56. Give a nickname
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.