INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy as part of the Class of 2020 — including Skylar Berkes of Albion.
During the online ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020. With the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Indiana Connections Career Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis.
“While the world changed, our students were able to finish their schoolwork and final semester without being interrupted academically,” said Stephanie Chi, principal of Indiana Connections Career Academy. “Our students have shown an incredible amount of dedication, resilience, perseverance and self-motivation to reach this milestone. With our students being able to explore and focus on career interests, we are confident these scholars will make a difference in the world.”
In its third year of operation, Indiana Connections Career Academy students pursue graduation requirements to earn a high school diploma while also completing a career-focused program that prepares them for joining the workforce in one of Indiana’s high-growth fields. During their senior year, students will gain valuable real-world experience through internships, externships and other work partnerships.
Nearly half of graduates, 48%, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10%) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (32%).
With the ability to work anywhere there is an Internet connection, students hail from small and large cities in Indiana — including Evansville, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Indianapolis, Martinsville, Shelbyville and South Bend.
Enrollment is currently underway for Indiana Connections Career Academy’s 2020-2021 school year. Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations is available online or by calling 800-382-6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
Indiana Connections Career Academy is a 9-12 virtual charter school authorized by Ball State University that offers students statewide a high-quality, highly accountable, tuition-free, public education option. Indiana Connections Career Academy delivers superior, personalized education for students, with the freedom and flexibility to experience our online learning community from anywhere — with a special emphasis on career readiness. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, technology tools, and community experiences creates a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education.
For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
