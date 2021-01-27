When the COVID-19 vaccine first became available in this year, first responders like those who work at hospital, policemen and fire fighters were given first dibs.
At least in Noble County, the response appears to be underwhelming.
Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber reported that fewer than half of the volunteers in his department had received their first dosage of the vaccine.
“I don’t think a lot of them are,” Amber said. “I would only assume it’s personal choice. I was hoping they would think it was the right thing to do.”
While Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole reported four of his six full-time officers had gotten their first vaccines, the majority of first responders have not.
Ligonier’s Bryan Shearer, who heads his city’s police and fire departments, said response has not been good, with approximately 1/3 of his police officers choosing to get the vaccine.
“It may be less than that for the fire department,” Shearer said.
Departments have made it optional, with some questioning if its even legal for someone to mandate the vaccine.
The problem is not isolated to first responders.
Avilla family physician Dr. Jerry Warrener said he had heard that less than half of the employees at Parkview Noble Hospital had chosen to get vaccinated.
At Lutheran Life Villages, where he is the chief medical officer, only 30 of 125 employees have chosen to get the vaccine. Warrener called this response rate at the assisted living facility “typical” for other facilities in the area from what he has heard.
The low participation is frustrating Warrener.
“If we don’t vaccinate, we will deal with this for years,” he said.
There are three main concerns people have brought up, he said, none of them based on science.
• Some people fear the government is using the vaccines to implant computer chips in its citizens;
• Others are concerned that the vaccination will alter their DNA; and
• Some believe that getting the vaccine may lead to sterilization in women.
None of these concerns are valid, Warrnener said.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Somehow we have to overcome the superstition. That’s what we’re fighting. It’s very disheartening, They choose to believe the absurdities on social media.””
Many of those who have gotten the shot say its not really about themselves.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters has gotten his first dose of the vaccine.
“This is one of they ways we can start to get a handle on this and get back to a normal life,” Waters said.
He has a granddaughter, and Waters said he can’t take the risk of potentially infected her.
“I don’t want to be someone who contracts it … and be a carrier who passes it along to somebody who is maybe elderly. It concerns me that anybody would not want to get the vaccine.”
Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Doug Davis had a similar reason for choosing to get the vaccine.
“I felt it was safe,” he said. “The symptoms out weigh the side effects.”
And the thought he could be a carrier and pass it on to someone, even a stranger?
“I would hate to do that,” Davis said.
Shearer knows the effects a case of the coronavirus can impart on its victims.
I had COVID back in September,” Shearer said. “I had a bad experience, not a horrible experience.”
Shearer suffered debilitating effects from the virus for 13 long days.
“I just don’t want anyone to experience what I did,” he said.
Shearer said there is a difference in philosophy that’s marked by age.
“The younger officers and firefighters — they haven’t taken advantage of that,” he said.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said, “It’s mostly the younger people that haven’t (been vaccinated).”
Weber’s chief deputy at the department, Brian Walker, said he isn’t sure if he will get vaccinated or not.
“I am sincerely not sure yet,” he said.
Neither is Deputy Todd Weber.
“I am still on the fence” Todd Weber said. “I’m not going to get one while the most vulnerable don’t have them.”
Weber said it isn’t that he doesn’t trust the vaccine, he is more concerned with weakening his own immune system by being vaccinated.
“I don’t do the flu shot,” Todd Weber said. “I’m all about building immunity.”
Weber said he would rather get illnesses while he is young rather than when he is older and more vulnerable to more serious side effects.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the people who choose not to get the vaccine because of the earlier, more fanciful reasons mentioned by Warrener, should watch where they are getting their information, not from social media, but from reputable news sources.
“It’s up to them,” Gaff said of these people’s choices not to get vaccinated. “That’s what they are — opinions — rather than from science.”
