Strong bonds between a parent and child can last a lifetime.
But what if the bonds aren’t so strong?
Felicia Patrick, the executive director of Noble House Ministries, which operates a homeless shelter for women, had spotted a problem.
“I had noticed that parent and children engagement was lacking — not just at Noble House but all around me,” she said.
So she came up with an idea — a new program called Thriving Children.
“It’s a program we’ve created to allow more opportunities for mothers and children… to grow, learn and develop together,” Patrick said. “Hopefully it will create better bonds for them.”
The program involves a series of activities and games meant to foster than bond-making. She broke the program into two groups: mothers with children 3-6 and mothers with children 7-12.
The age-appropriate activities for younger children would include a sand and water play table, stackable blocks and other sensory-oriented and learning-development focused. Age appropriate games and activities were planned for the 7-12 age group.
“Doing different activities where they’re building a relationship together — I think that’s really important,” Patrick said.
Having an idea is one thing, even if it’s a good idea.
Being able to afford it?
Enter P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County is a group of service-minded youth who meet monthly to organize community projects that benefit Noble County and grant philanthropic dollars to other organizations making an impact. P.U.L.S.E. stands for Philanthropists Utilizing Life-long Service and Education.
Patrick put together a proposal that she sent to the group and was rewarded with a check to help fund the program.
Appreciative of the money, Patrick called the response typical, particularly of an organization like P.U.L.S.E. which operates under the umbrella of the Noble County Community Foundation.
“I really think in Noble County, we have an amazing group of agencies and individuals that care about the community,” she said. “The Noble County Community Foundation is a huge part of the growth of Noble House.”
The Thriving Children program will run 12 weeks, with activities scheduled for two hours per week. Every three weeks she will give out questionnaires to the participants to gauge the impact the program is having.
“I’m really excited for it,” Patrick said.
