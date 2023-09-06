KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital and the Noble County Purdue Extension are partnering on a wellness program for people with type 2 diabetes.
Classes for Live Well with Diabetes will be held at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
The program will run every Thursday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 19 and running through Dec. 14. There will be no class on Thanksgiving.
Noble County residents with an HgA1C greater than or equal to 8.5% are eligible to participate. Blood should be drawn on or after Aug. 24.
The cost is $10 for a person or $15 for a couple. Scholarships are available by request.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Attendees will learn lifestyle tools to help control blood glucose with a hands-on approach. Led by registered dietitians, the group will learn how to apply nutrition recommendations and participate in low-impact physical activity.
Cooking classes will show how to create fun and delicious meals. There will be a variety of guest speakers specializing in diabetes care.
Applications are available at the Parkview Center for Healthy Living located in Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville. For more information call 347-8125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.