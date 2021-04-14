Albion Rotary to sell Nelson’s chicken
ALBION —On Friday, May 14, the Albion Rotary Club will be selling Nelson’s Chicken, grilled onsite, on the Noble County Courthouse Square in Albion.
Chicken will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. at the stoplight corner. Serving will continue until sold out. Price is $7 per chicken half. Enjoy on order of Nelson’s Pit Potatoes with your chicken for $4.
Pre-orders can be called in at 347-8502 or faxed to 347-8592 or emailed to jarrod@blackramerins.com. Please submit pre-orders no later than Wednesday, May 5.
Pre-orders of 20 or more chicken halves can be delivered by making arrangements when submitting your order. Smaller orders will need to be picked up.
All profits will benefit local projects implemented by Albion Rotary Club.
Green Center breakfast planned
GREEN CENTER — An all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast sponsored by the Green Township Community Center will be held from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
Drinks include coffee, tea, orange juice and milk. Diabetic friendly syrup included as well. The breakfast is provided for a freewill donation.
Proceeds benefit the community center. Also 4-H hanging flower basket sale.
The center is located west of C.R. 300E on C.R. 300S in Noble County.
