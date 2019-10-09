44 years ago,
Jan. 15, 1975
Mr. and Mrs. Dana Robinson were parents of a daughter, Heidi Elizabeth, born Dec. 18, 1974. She had an older sister, Jesslyn Dawn Robinson, to welcome her home.
Recruit Craig R. Crothers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman H. Crothers, Kendallville, began Seabee training at the basic Equipment Operator School at the Naval Construction Training Center, Port Hueneme, California.
Army Private David J. Noe, son of Mrs. Berth Noe, Albion, completed eight weeks of basic combat training at Ft. Knox, Kentucky.
PFC. Nancy J. Price was serving with the military. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Price and received her basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and her schooling at Fort Benjamin Harrison. She was stationed at Warrenton, Virginia.
John Schermerhorn had been elected president of the Noble County Commissioners, and Don Wilson vice president. They were Republicans. Democrat Omar Stangland was the other board member. Louis Ketcham was re-appointed county attorney by the commissioners. Richard Ditmar had been named highway engineer by the commissioners and Robert Lower was highway maintenance supervisor.
General Telephone was working on a project in Albion which would add 200 lines of central office switching equipment to the Albion central office. The cost of the project was more than $48,000.
25 years ago,
Sept. 28, 1994
The Noble County Red Cross chapter received a new charter signifying that it met the requirements to provide services to the community. The original charter was issued in 1917. Woodrow Wilson was pesident of the United States, and William Howard Taft was National Red Cross chairman. The original charter was signed Sept. 17, 1917. The new charter was received and it was signed by Elizabeth Dole, president of the Governors of the American Red Cross. Noble County was the fifth county in Indiana to receive a recharter.
A surging population was the biggest news at the Central Noble School Board meeting. Dr. George Stone, superintendent of schools, stated the estimated average daily numbers listed the school enrollment at 1,371, 60 students more than the previous year’s 1,311.
The 1994 Homecoming Court at Central Noble High School consisted of the following: freshmen — Kelly Marshall, Brandi Ott, Alicia Osterland, Doug McNamara, Jim Christopher and Ryan Bricker; sophomores — Cori Reeve, Beth Lemmon, Angie Uptgraft, Ryan Weber, Nicholas Norris and Jason Nevil; juniors — Heather Lock, Jamie Freeman, Sarah Diffendarfer, Josh Munson, Jes Reeve and Tony Forker; Seniors — Jamie Uptgraft, Chet Smith, Shelby Gurthrie, Josh Johnson, Crystal Gipe and Chris Coburn.
The Central Noble Cougar Pride marching band would be competing with six like-sized bands for the northeast Indiana district title. Central Noble, along with 183 other bands with nearly 18,000 students would participate in this festival sponsored by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA).
Wayne and Rebecca Thompson were celebrating 25 years of marriage on Oct. 4, 1994. They were married on Oct. 4, 1969, at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion by the Rev. Jual Evans. They had two sons, Earl and Paul.
Jack and Mary Gaerte, Ligonier, were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 1994, with an open house at the Ligonier Eagles. Jack and the former Mary A. Magers were married Sept. 27, 1944, in the parsonage of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Albion.
The Central Noble Cougars varsity football team played stellar defense in the second half of the game to score twice for a come from behind victory over the Garrett Railroaders , 22-14.
Joel and Kristy (Munk) Wilhelm, Ligonier, were the parents of their first child, a daughter, Tori Brooke Wilhelm.
10 years ago,
Sept. 30, 2009
Hundreds of supporters were on hand at Cider Mill Farm in Kendallville, to hear state Sen. Marlin Stutzman announce his candidacy for U. S. Senate.
Mark Ide of Ide Properties LLC had announced the purchase of six duplex units located in North Ridge Village. They were previously owned by Yellow Retirement Communities of Fort Wayne (J. R. Parent and Jason Parent).
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Central Noble Student Government members along with some friends and family joined together to participate in the Light the Night Walk for Leukemia and Lymphoma. They raised $900 and had more than 20 walkers participating.
L.Cpl. Benjamin G. Odem of Albion was one of a dozen Marines of Company B, Second Battalion, (OIF) Operation Iraqi Freedom to leave South Bend for Camp Lejiune, North Carolina. From there, they were headed to Twenty-Nine Palms, California, to train in triple-digit heat to prepare them for the temperatures they would endure during a seven-month deployment in Iraq. Cpl. Odem was a 2005 graduate of Central Noble High School and the son of George and Gwen Odem of Albion.
Jim and Judy Shrock of Albion were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with an open house on Oct. 18, 2009, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Kendallville. They were married Oct. 17, 1964, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church by Pastor Don Richter.
Jeremy and Cassandra Truelove of South Whitley were happy to announce the arrival of their first child, daughter Aurora Clare Christian Truelove. Aurora was born June 27, 2009.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was tennis player Sophomore Austin Pulver. Austin had been playing stellar tennis at No. 2 singles position. He defeated West Noble Dirk Ornsby 6-4, 6-1, defeated Churubusco’ Andrew Biddle 6-0, 6-0 before defeating Andrew Biddle again 6-0, 6-0 and then Jon Boggs from Lakeland in a tiebreaker, 7-2, in NECC Tournament action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.