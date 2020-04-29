45 years ago, Aug. 13, 1975
Mr. and Mrs Weldon L. Coles, Kokomo, announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Suzanne Louise, to John Marshall Ketchum, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ketcham, Albion. The couple planned to marry Aug. 23, 1975, in the garden at her parents’ home. Mrs. John E. Robinson, Mrs. John E. Robinson, Jr. and Mrs. Robert Cochard honored Suzanne with a bridal shower for neighbors and relatives.
Mrs. Martha Rawles of Albion was elected state president of the Associated Milk Producers Ladies Auxiliary at the meeting held at Kokomo King Crown Inn.
Judy Bonar, Albion, had been selected as a finalist in the Mad Mamas Division of the Indiana State Fair Fashion Show. She was participating in the coats category.
The Noble County Commissioners were accepting bids for the operation of the new landfill on East Baseline Road. The land was purchased from Harold and Martha Rawles for $40,000. The old landfill east of Albion would be closed.
Wolf Lake Attorney Jerry L. Carson was named judge of the newly created Noble-Whitley County Court. The appointment was made by Judge Robert C. Probst, Noble Circuit Court and Judge Edward J. Meyers Jr., Whitley Circuit Court.
Army Pvt. Stanley J. Randol, 20, Kendallville, was assigned as a supply clerk in the First Cavalry Division.
Navy man Paul A. Skinner, Kendallville, graduated from Basic Aviation Ordinance School at the Naval Air Technical Training Center, Millington, Tennessee.
The Albion Blueberry Farm on Albion Road was offering blueberries for 20 cents a pound, due to the excellent growing season. Patrons needed to bring their own containers.
25 years ago, April 12, 1995
Noble County Surveyor Rodney M. Renkenberger had tendered his resignation in a letter to Noble County Clerk Bonnie Summe. The resignation would be official on April 17, 1995. Renkenberger was appointed county surveyor in January 1986 when Duane Brown resigned, and became the county’s first full-time surveyor in approximately 15 years.
Navy Lt. Comdr. Terril L. Brown, son of Phyllis R. Brown, Albion, had received a Letter of Appreciation for his superior performance of duty while assigned at Naval Dental Center, Newport, Rhode Island. Terril was a 1966 graduate of Albion-Jefferson High School and joined the Navy in August 1985. He was a 1975 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a BA degree and a 1979 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, with a DDS degree.
Kevin L. Wolfe of Albion had enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps. Kevin, the son of Mr. dand Mrs. Roger Wolfe entered into the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program on April 6, 1995.
Bobby and Dana Bering, Albion, announced the birth of their second daughter, Allison Joy. She was welcomed home by her 2-year-old sister, Shelby.
Tricia Western of Topeka and Tony Hawk of Albion were planning an April 29, 1995, wedding at Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Topeka.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jaimie Uptgraft. Taking three blue ribbons and running the anchor leg of the Cougars’ winning 400-meter relay team garnered Central Noble girls’ track star Jaimie Uptgraft Athlete of the Week honors. Uptgraft won the 100 and 200 meter dashes and the long jump.
10 years ago, April 14, 2010
Central Noble High School announced its 2010 Prom court. Junior Princess candidates were: Katie Bryan, Cassi Cochard, Emily Allred and Carmen Metzger. Junior Prince candidates included: Skyler Dierkes, Brandon Coats and Gavin Goodrich. In the senior class the Queen candidates were: Brooke Noe, Amy VanGessel and Tosha Buchanan. King candidates for the Senior class were: Jake Agler, Jeremy Altimus and Ty Goodrich.
Final plans were being made for the 82nd Wolf Lake Alumni Banquet. “Wolves Champions Now and Forever” was the theme and the 1942 basketball team and other teams through the years would be recognized. Former Coach Burton Wygant would be the toastmaster. In the sports history of Wolf Lake High School there were many successful basketball teams including the 1935 girls’ basketball team that won the sectional.
The Albion New Era, a member of the Indiana Republican Editorial Association (IREA), was joining the IREA in co-sponsoring a scholarship program which would award one $500 scholarship to one Indiana student.
What had begun in February 2007 had resulted in Sweet Church and Sweet Cemetery being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Central Noble High School Athlete of the Week was Jordan Feichter. Jordan pole vaulted 9-feet against Manchester on April 1, 2010, and then placed eighth in the pole vault at the Hoosier State Relays with a vault of 9-feet. Jordan was Central Noble’s first medalist at the Hoosier State Relays.
The Herman B. Wells Center for Pediatric Research at Indiana University School of Medicine announced that Breanne Reimer, a student at Central Noble High School, was one of those selected to attend the 11th Annual Molecular Medicine In Action Program at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Fifty of Indiana’s best high school science students were selected from about 220 applicants.
