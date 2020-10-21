44 years ago, Feb. 18, 1976
When heavy snows blocked roads, cancelled schools and kept many people confined to their homes, Dr. Fitzke still made his rounds and made house calls. He hitched up his horse and sleigh and blazed a path to the homes of his patients who needed to be taken care of.
Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Fought celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 3, 1951, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Fairfield, by the Rev. Eugene Guenther.
Jerry Vice of Albion had been appointed as the Republican’s Member of the Noble County Election board. The other members were Democrat Mike Slessman and Republican Marilyn Morr, Noble County clerk.
Mayor John Riemke of Kendallville had been appointed president of the Noble County Roush for Congress Committee.
Signatures of 39,000 Hoosiers including 342 residents of Noble County, would accompany Governor Otis R. Bowen’s formal declaration of candidacy.
Five 4-H members and one 4-H leader made a trip to Purdue University for the Junior Crop Growers Jamboree. The five attending were David Gorsuch, York Township; Barbara Diehm, Swan Township; Twila Gross, Swan Township; Lorilee Schuman, Wayne Township; and leader Larry Schuman, Kendallville.
25 years ago, Oct. 11, 1995
The Noble County Historical Museum had been given a cello made by Joseph Seaburg, who was born in Albion in 1868. The donation was made by Wanda Evans Zissis of Ann Arbor, Michigan, a granddaughter of William J. Evans, who had been a rural mail carrier in Albion. A farmer by vocation, Seaburg made violins and repaired stringed instruments as a hobby. His violins took top honors in Chicago and New York City in competitions with more than 300 craftsmen.
Crowning of the Central Noble Homecoming Queen and King took place before the Prairie Heights-Central Noble football game. The freshmen chose Sara Weeks as Princess and Josh Hovarter Prince. The Sophomore Princess was Stephanie Strater and Prince Joel Fair. For the Junior class Nicholas Norris was chosen Prince and Angie Uptgraft Princess. The Senior Queen Elizabeth Wolfe was crowned by 1994 Homecoming Queen Shelby Guthrie and Tony Forker was the Senior King.
Junior and Virgnia (Juif) DeCamp, Albion, were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House at the Green Township Community Center. They were married on Oct. 20, 1945, in the EUB Church in Albion by the Rev. Leo Ernst.
Mr. and Mrs. David Hawn announced the engagement of their daughter Donna to Andrew Pearson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Pearson of Albion. Donna and Andrew were 1992 graduates of Central Noble High School. The bride-elect was attending IPFW, studying criminal justice. The prospective groom was majoring in computer science at Indiana University, Bloomington.
Athlete of the Week sponsored by Merriam Feed Mill and Coach Mettert was Travis Osbun. Travis, a 5’ 10”, 160-pound senior defensive end/running back, blocked a punt that led to an Eagle touchdown. Then he blocked an extra point attempt kick to keep the Eagles out in front. And he scored a touchdown for Busco, in their 21-19 upset win over Garrett. Osbun had three solo tackles and one assist to go with the blocks. He also carried the ball 16 times for 53 tough yards and a one-yard touchdown.
10 years ago, Oct. 13, 2010
Mark Ober was responsible for writing documents associated with securing placement of Jefferson-Union (Sweet) Church on the National Register of Historic Places. Ober was honored at the Sweet Church Community Organization’s Annual Homecoming.
Dana Bering, executive director of Noble House Ministries, resigned her position Oct. 6, 2010.
Emily Cole, daughter of Patrick and Judy Cole, had been selected by the faculty of Central Noble High School as the Senior Student of the Month for September.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were Randy Hippensteel and Kaleb Luce. Randy and Kaleb joined forces as the No. 1 doubles team for Central Noble Tennis and advanced to the individual sectional at Concord.
Two Central Noble cross country runners earned All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition as the result of their efforts in the conference meet held at West Noble High School. Emily Weber led the Central Noble girls’ team effort with a time of 21:07.19 on the 5K run. Ryan Smith representing Central Noble boys cross Country earned All-Conference Honorable Mention by completing the 5K run with a time of 17:07.84.
