The cedar waxwing is a little bird, smaller than a robin but larger than a song sparrow.
It’s a strikingly colored bird, brown on the head, upper back and breast, yellow on the belly, black on the wings and tail, gray on the rump and white on the under tail coverts. It’s black around the eyes, in front of the eyes and on the bill. It has a sharply pointed crest and a yellow band across the end of the tail.
Young birds are streaked and much less colorful.
Cedar waxwings might be assumed from the name to nest in cedar trees. I never found a nest, but reference books state that they nest most often in fruit trees, not cedars, commonly, trees in orchards. As described, their nests are bulky collections of material, twigs, leaves, grass, pieces of bark, string, bits of paper and rags.
These bulky nests are lined with grass, horse hair, even bits of hair from sheep, wool. A nest is lined with fine grass, hair and string. A clutch of eggs is three to five.
Cedar waxwings nest in mid to late summer, when fruit is ripe. They are described as particularly fond of cherries and other berries and are seen feeding on berries so much that they have been called berry birds.
Cedar waxwings not only eat berries, they share them. In a behavior I’ve never heard described for any other bird, several cedar waxwings perch side by side, all facing the same direction, then one takes a berry and passes it to his neighbor. That bird passes the berry to the next bird which passes it to the next and the next. When the berry gets to the bird on the end of the line it doesn’t eat the berry, it passes the berry back to the bird it just got it from and that bird passes it back to the bird it got it from and so on to the end of the line. Then back down the line the berry goes again, and again and again.
This behavior has not been explained in anything I’ve read.
If not named for cedars, how about waxwing? That’s it, though not that the wings appear waxy. At the base of some wing feathers is a bit of red that is said to look like a blob of sealing wax. From these comes the name waxwing.
The cedar waxwing was described as a common bird in summer over its nesting range, in open habitat where there are berries. That range was from southern Canada south into Mexico. It wasn’t as common as the robin but it was common enough that I saw small flocks of cedar waxwings every summer when I was young, growing up in northern Iowa. I saw them in Indiana when I moved to the Hoosier state, but not as often I’d seen them in Iowa.
Cedar waxwings are, or were, social birds. At a nest you would see one or two, and their nestlings if the eggs had hatched, but when they were out of the nest if you saw one you saw several, sometimes hundreds I read, though I never saw a flock with more than a few dozen.
Cedar waxwings, like many other birds, have declined greatly since those days when I used to see them in Iowa, and in Indiana. I haven’t seen a cedar waxwing in several years. The decline of other birds is said to be the result of loss of habitat. Are there so many fewer berry trees that they explain the decline in cedar waxwings?
So what about climate change? If it’s the cause of the decline of cedar waxwings, whey haven’t robins and sparrows and other birds declined as much?
