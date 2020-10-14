ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary received notice that the sanctuary has been awarded a grant of $26,033.68 to be applied toward operating expenses by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
The grant, which was made possible through a partnership of the IDDC and Indiana Arts Commission, will provide operating support to arts and cultural organizations whose business has been negatively impacted due to COVID-19.
The grant program was funded through CARES Act money received by the state.
“The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the leading economic sectors in Indiana.” Says Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s secretary and CEO. “These funds will help the recovery of our leisure and travel related economy.”
In a typical year Black Pine Animal Sanctuary hosts over 19,000 visitors.
Funds are designed to “help preserve and sustain the events, arts and cultural organizations that contribute to the character and health of a community.” Grant funds must be expended by the grantee no later than Dec. 30.
Trish Nichols, executive director of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, said, “Black Pine is incredibly grateful for this assistance during such a challenging year. Due to the cancellation of spring field trips and having to reconfigure how we allow guests to experience the sanctuary, the sanctuary took a huge hit in revenue. The majority of our expenses are fixed costs. We provide care to the animals 365 days a year. A pillar of our mission is (to provide a) refuge for the rest of the animals’ lives.”
With the tremendous loss of admission revenues coupled with losses sustained from canceled fundraising events, Black Pine is having to rely heavily on the generosity of its donors and grants like the IDDC and IAC’s to continue operating.
“This grant provides an incredible boost to our agency right now,” Nichols said.
“We have been monitoring our expenses closely, struggling to reduce where we can and maximize every cent of revenue,” Nichols said. “This grant was a godsend. We appreciate and thank the commission for their generosity and their recognition of the valuable work we do at Black Pine.”
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is operated by Professional Animal Retirement Center Inc., a 501©3 non-profit, charitable organization whose mission is “to provide refuge to displaced captive-raised exotic animals for the REST of their lives and to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation.”
Black Pine is currently offering staff guided tours Saturday and Sundays through October.
Reservations can be made by visiting the web site at bpsanctuary.org.
