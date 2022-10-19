ALBION — Colder weather may have arrived in the area — at least for now — but the Albion Town Council was thinking spring in its regularly scheduled meeting held Oct. 11.
The council approved a pair of requests to advertise for quotes to replace mowers for the cemetery and wastewater departments.
Cemetery/Parks Superintendent Casey Myers wanted to replace a trio of Grasshopper mowers. Each mower has approximately 1,100 hours of run time, he said.
“We use all three mowers weekly,” he said.
The maintenance of the mowers has become expensive. In the last year, Myers has had to put $5,000 total into the three mowers to keep them operational.
The council also allowed Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker’s request to inquire about quotes to replace the mower attachment used by his department to mow the grassy areas around the town’s sewer lagoon system.
The mower has broken down three times this year. It is 20 years old, and it is even a struggle to find parts for it.
“Every time we get it out, we have to fix something,” Forker told the council.
The tractor that pulls the mower is still in good shape, Forker said.
Forker also received permission to purchase a Ford F-450 pickup cab and chasis from City Ford. The department will be trading in 2004 and 2008 trucks as part of the package. The trade-ins dropped the cost of the pickup to $38,120.
There will be additional costs to putting work boxes, a crane and generator on the chassis.
“It will go out on our job sites so we aren’t running back and forth for supplies,” Forker said.
The council also announced several upcoming special events:
• The Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Scare on the Square event set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28;
• Halloween Trick or Treating from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31; and
• The Albion Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween Party from 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Also at the meeting:
• Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller reported that leaf pick up is under way.
• The council approved a special event application for the Albion Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas in the Village event on Dec. 2. The parade theme this year is “Christmas Movies”. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Line-up starts at 4:45 p.m. on the west side of Central Noble Schools along Cougar Court. The deadline to submit a parade entry will be Nov. 21.
