Memorial Day ceremonies
coming May 31
ALBION — The town of Albion’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, with a parade starting on the north side of the Noble County Courthouse Square.
The parade will travel to Rose Hill Cemetery where the official Memorial Day ceremony will commence.
Following the ceremony, the public is invited to the American Legion for hot dogs and ice cream. The legion will also be providing services for those wishing to properly dispose of an American flag.
The American Legion Riders will also be part of the ceremonies.
Living Water
Vacation Bible
School is June 7-11
WOLF LAKE — Living Water Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake, 1197 S. U.S. 33, is hosting a free vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 7-11.
Lunch will be included. The Bible school is open to all children ages 3 through seventh grade. with lunch included at the church for all children ages Attendees will explore “God’s Wonder Lab,” where Jesus does the impossible. Attendees will also learn how much Jesus love us, through Bible stories, crafts, games and snacks.
Contact Darleen Haugen at 244-4778 or 609-1181 to register or for more information.
