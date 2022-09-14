STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: SCIENCE
ACROSS
1. Out of harm’s way
5. Street, in Paris
8. *Citric or sulfuric one
12. *Female gamete
13. Comedian Carvey
14. Excessively fat
15. Trunk extension
16. Wading bird
17. Savory jelly
18. *Distance per unit of time
20. Prep a salad
21. Omit or suppress
22. Hair goo
23. Preterm infant, colloquially
26. Free from slavery
30. Rapid escape
31. Lady slipper, e.g.
34. Ruptured
35. Goodbye, in Puerto Vallarta
37. Long, long time
38. Greek Bs
39. “Cheers” regular
40. Sheep’s coat
42. Over the top, in text messages
43. Tangle up
45. a.k.a. sea hawk
47. U.N. workers’ grp.
48. Xbox user, e.g.
50. Zero, on a court
52. *Vertical distance
55. Pavarotti, e.g.
56. *Radical, in math
57. Smidgen
59. *Chemically inactive
60. With competence
61. Countess’ husband
62. *Ammonia or baking soda, e.g.
63. ___ canto
64. Proofreader’s mark
DOWN
1. Source of light, in Spanish
2. Tel ____, Israel
3. Cloud of particles
4. Bald Eagle to Americans, e.g.
5. Fanatical
6. Rallying cry to the workers of the world
7. ____-peasy
8. *____ zero, lowest possible temperature
9. Large edible mushrooms
10. Osiris’ wife
11. Yuletide mo.
13. Chancier
14. Like Cheerios
19. Mixtures
22. Cowboy’s shoe prod
23. *Two-dimensional shape
24. *Radioactive noble gas
25. Middle Eastern V.I.P.s
26. Collier’s office
27. *Energy-converting device
28. Very angry
29. Easily irritated
32. *Basic unit of life
33. Tiller’s tool
36. *Plant- and animal-eater
38. Continually annoy
40. Back, to a pendulum
41. State of harmony
44. Heads-up
46. Prigs
48. Shakespeare’s theater
49. *Model of Earth
50. Diva Horne
51. Change for a five
52. Saudi, e.g.
53. “Doggone it!”
54. Hibernia
55. *Tebibyte abbreviation
58. Deli order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.