Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: SCIENCE

ACROSS

1. Out of harm’s way

5. Street, in Paris

8. *Citric or sulfuric one

12. *Female gamete

13. Comedian Carvey

14. Excessively fat

15. Trunk extension

16. Wading bird

17. Savory jelly

18. *Distance per unit of time

20. Prep a salad

21. Omit or suppress

22. Hair goo

23. Preterm infant, colloquially

26. Free from slavery

30. Rapid escape

31. Lady slipper, e.g.

34. Ruptured

35. Goodbye, in Puerto Vallarta

37. Long, long time

38. Greek Bs

39. “Cheers” regular

40. Sheep’s coat

42. Over the top, in text messages

43. Tangle up

45. a.k.a. sea hawk

47. U.N. workers’ grp.

48. Xbox user, e.g.

50. Zero, on a court

52. *Vertical distance

55. Pavarotti, e.g.

56. *Radical, in math

57. Smidgen

59. *Chemically inactive

60. With competence

61. Countess’ husband

62. *Ammonia or baking soda, e.g.

63. ___ canto

64. Proofreader’s mark

DOWN

1. Source of light, in Spanish

2. Tel ____, Israel

3. Cloud of particles

4. Bald Eagle to Americans, e.g.

5. Fanatical

6. Rallying cry to the workers of the world

7. ____-peasy

8. *____ zero, lowest possible temperature

9. Large edible mushrooms

10. Osiris’ wife

11. Yuletide mo.

13. Chancier

14. Like Cheerios

19. Mixtures

22. Cowboy’s shoe prod

23. *Two-dimensional shape

24. *Radioactive noble gas

25. Middle Eastern V.I.P.s

26. Collier’s office

27. *Energy-converting device

28. Very angry

29. Easily irritated

32. *Basic unit of life

33. Tiller’s tool

36. *Plant- and animal-eater

38. Continually annoy

40. Back, to a pendulum

41. State of harmony

44. Heads-up

46. Prigs

48. Shakespeare’s theater

49. *Model of Earth

50. Diva Horne

51. Change for a five

52. Saudi, e.g.

53. “Doggone it!”

54. Hibernia

55. *Tebibyte abbreviation

58. Deli order

