Nancy Nevil
ALBION — Nancy J. Nevil, age 71, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 1, 1950, to Raymond and Ruby (Gibson) McCoy in Churubusco, Indiana.
Nancy loved crafting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Mickey L. Nevil II, Rodney W. Nevil, Angel King, Tabitha Bosserman and Jason S. Nevil, all of Albion, Indiana; her grandchildren, Dakota (Ben), Nick (Jeremy), Tyler (Aubrey), Kirstin, Alexius, Kamrein, Kelsey, Skylar, Alex, Hunter and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Draven, Jennifer, Libby, London, Henry and Kayson; and two brothers, Tony McCoy, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Larry (Donna) McCoy, of Reynolds, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Shirley Lothamer.
There will be a cremation committal held at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Burial will be at a later date at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.