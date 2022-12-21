Seventh Grade Basketball
Cougars top Churubusco
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Churubusco on Dec. 8, 19-13.
The Cougars were led by Merek Malcolm’s eight points. Zack Chenoweth added seven. Bryson Stump and Ruger Lough both scored two.
On Dec. 10, Central Noble defeated Fremont, 32-18. Riley Knipper and Stump both scored nine in the win. Malcolm chipped in with seven. Kaleb Ray added five and Chenoweth scored two.
That same day, the Cougars knocked off Prairie Heights, 32-20. Stump led the way with 10 points. Ray added nine. Malcolm scored six, Knipper added five and Brody Dice scored two.
On Dec. 14, Central Noble lost to Fairfield, 37-16. Malcolm and Ray both scored five for the Cougars. Stump added four and Chenoweth two.
Sixth Grade Basketball
Central Noble gets win vs. Oak Farm
ALBION — The Central Noble sixth-grade boys basketball team defeated Oak Farm Montessori on Dec. 8, 35-12.
Blake Geiger scored 14 and Anthony Little added 13 to lead the Cougars. In the B Game, Central Noble won, 24-0. Jaykob Garringer scored 12 points. Tripp Shisler added five.
On Dec. 12, the Cougars lost to Westview to end its season, 63-11. Central Noble finished the year with an 8-6 record.
