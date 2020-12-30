ALBION — It’s all about team.
Even when the team captain takes a hit, the rest of the team has to buckle down and take care of business.
That’s what happened earlier this fall when Central Noble Food Pantry Executive Director Bonnie Brownell came down with the coronavirus, sidelining her for most of the month of November.
Her volunteers came in and saved the day.
“They took over and nothing stopped,” Brownell said. “This is a good group of people. They’re awesome.”
Those volunteers, according to Brownell, were Max Knafel, Ginny Skiles, Joe Jordan, Bev Berkes, Ed and Carolyn Stringfellow, JC Bonar, Tom Clouse, Mary Owens, Aaron Steele and Doug Keenan.
“They are all regular volunteers and are a blessing,” Brownell said.
According to the fundraising thermometer outside what will become the new pantry on North Orange Street, approximately $80,000 of the $120,000 to move into the new digs has been raised.
“We have made a lot of progress,” Brownell said. “The community has been very generous. But we still need money.”
A construction crew from Weigand Construction, which won the contract to lead construction on the new county annex, spent an entire day Dec. 13 at the new location helping to get things ready.
“It’s progressing,” Brownell said. “It’s exciting. It’s also frustrating.”
More money is needed to make the building suitable as a food pantry. As excited as the board of directors was to get the new building, it didn’t come without its flaws.
“We are blessed to have that building,” Brownell said. “We have had some major issues.”
The furnace and roof have had significant repairs done since the pantry took it over. Several windows have needed to be replaced.
“There’s a lot that’s been done,” Brownell said.
The timing of Brownell’s illness wasn’t great. Not only has the aforementioned virus made the services of the pantry more vital than ever, but Brownell was in the midst of fundraising.
Along with money for the new facility, the need for foodstuffs to distribute to pantry patrons remains high.
Again, the community has been there to help.
Students at Central Noble Elementary recently held a food drive for the pantry. As a finale to the fall CN Reads program, classes in grades 3, 4 and 5 competed to see which room could bring in the most items.
While done in friendly competition, the main purpose was to discuss those who are genuinely in need and how the area can help provide.
A total of 944 items were donated with Mrs. Purvis’ fifth-grade class bringing in the most at 208.
All staff and students who participated created a fun atmosphere of generosity.
