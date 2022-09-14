ALBION — The Albion Fall Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday around the Noble County Courthouse Square.
The event will feature:
• Cruise-In open to all types of vehicles
• $2,000 purse corn hole tourney and cash bar, sponsored by Noble County Disposal and Hidden Ego Volleyball & Event Center
• Food trucks and vendors
• Retail vendors
• Scarecrow Workshop
• Antique Tractor exhibit, sponsored by Noble County Gas & Steam Association
• Live entertainment, sponsored by Room-2-Room
This event is sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team. More information is available at albionstarteam.org/fall-celebration.
