Caucus for Albion council seat is Aug. 16
ALBION — The Noble County Republican Party will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 to fill the remaining term of Albion Town Councilwoman Chris Magnuson.
Magnuson, 57, sent an email letter to her fellow council members and town employees on June 23 to announce she will be moving from Albion in August to her “dream home,” a lakefront property north of Kendallville.
Magnuson’s current term runs through the end of 2023.
The caucus will take place in the Dekko Room at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
The vacancy will be decided by Precinct 8 York representative Dan Parker, Precinct 11 Jefferson representative Denise Lemmon and Precinct 28 Albion representative Casey Myers.
Bluegrass supper fundraiser
KENDALLVILLE — Jefferson Township 4-H Clubs will be hosting the Bluegrass Supper fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Log Building on the Fairgrounds in Kendallville from 4:30-7 p.m.
The menu will include: BBQ chicken half OR pork chop, green beans OR corn, applesauce, bread and butter, ice cream and drink. Cost will be $10 per person.
Single BBQ chicken halves and/or pork chops will be available for sale after 6:30 p.m., while supply lasts.
Proceeds from this event will help with club activities and awards.
Be sure to check out the large line up of Bluegrass Bands slated to perform on stage after enjoying your supper.
