Girls Prep Tennis
Cougars get first win
ALBION — Central Noble picked up its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Fremont Friday night.
It was the Cougars’ first annual Smash Cancer Night. Together, the teams raised $350 for cancer research.
The Central Noble JV also won, 2-1.
On Thursday, Fremont lost to Snider 3-2.
Central Noble 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Naomi Leffers (CN) def. Delaney Bock (F) 6-4, 6-3. 2. Chloe Hilvers (F) def. Sarah Pilnock (CN) 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Avery Phillips (CN) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner (CN) def. Kayla McCullogh-Ava Row (F) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Jacelyn Hawk-Natalie Moore (CN) def. Autumn Chilenski-Lara Banks (F) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Middle School Golf
Heights defeats CN, Churubusco
HOWE — Prairie Heights shot 224 Friday at Cedar Lake to beat Central Noble and Churubusco. The Cougars shot a season-best 241, and the Eagles had 248.
Panther Braeden Morr was medalist with a 42.
CN’s Hunter Halsey was second in the match with 55, followed by teammate Issac Nodine with 57. The Cougars also had 63 from Keaton Weber and 66 from Harrison Spencer.
On Thursday, Central Noble lost to Oak Farm Montessori 241-243. Nodine was medalist with a season-best 53 to lead the Cougars.
CN also had 55 from Halsey, 66 from Spencer and 69 from Weber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.